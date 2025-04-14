Windrose Technology: Windrose Launches First All-Electric Long-Haul Sleeper Truck in U.S., Partnering With JoyRide Logistics & EO Charging to Deliver TCO Parity for Shippers

Global EV Truck OEM Leader Teams Up with JoyRide Logistics and EO Charging to Deliver Zero-Emission Freight across Arizona, California, and Nevada.

In a bold move to modernize long-haul freight, Windrose Technology, a global electric vehicle manufacturer active on four continents, has officially launched the first-ever all-electric long-haul sleeper truck in the United States. Designed for real-world logistics, this breakthrough EV truck features an impressive 420-mile range and is now set for commercial deployment in the United States.

Windrose truck hauling a JoyRide Logistics trailer.

This milestone is being realized in partnership with JoyRide Logistics, a Phoenix-based carrier and the first U.S. regional trucking company to operate fully electric sleeper trucks, all of which will be powered by EO Charging, a global pioneer in Electric Charging (EV) solutions for mission critical depot-based fleets. The initial rollout begins in Arizona, California and Nevada, with nationwide expansion in sight.

"This isn't just a prototype or promise-this is a fully operational, long-range electric truck that's ready to haul freight today," said Wen Han, founder, chairman, and CEO of Windrose. "We've validated our technology globally and are proud to bring it to the U.S.-one of the most important logistics markets in the world."

The First True Long-Haul EV Sleeper Truck

Windrose trucks have undergone extensive real-world testing across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America. In a recent U.S. field test, the Windrose sleeper completed a 2,800-mile cross-country trip using only public charging stations. Further Windrose also completed a 3,000+ mile loaded trip shipping clothing from the Hong Kong area to the China-Kazakhstan border-a clear demonstration of its range, reliability, and charging compatibility.

Built for full-length hauls with 420 miles of range, the Windrose electric sleeper includes a comfortable bunk area, fast-charging capabilities (MCS & CCS), and over 700kWh of battery offering with both LFP and NMC battery types, all while maintaining Class 8 performance standards and weighing under 26,000 lbs.

JoyRide Logistics: Driving the Shift in Regional Freight

JoyRide Logistics, an expanding regional carrier with a fleet of over 250 trucks operating in six states, is leading the adoption of electric long-haul trucks in the U.S. By deploying Windrose EV sleepers, JoyRide aligns with its mission to meet-and help shape-customers' evolving sustainability goals.

"Partnering with Windrose allows us to stay ahead-not just on sustainability, but on total operational performance," said Adis Danan, President at JoyRide Logistics. "We're talking fuel savings, reduced maintenance, and a future-ready fleet that our customers can get behind. We want to make electric logistics efficient, scalable-and cool."

JoyRide already partners with multiple Fortune 500 customers, many of whom are actively working to reduce Scope 3 emissions. The integration of EV's into their fleet is a direct response to those sustainability benchmarks.

EO Charging: Infrastructure Built for Fleet Scale

Powering the rollout is EO Charging, a global pioneer in Electric Charging (EV) solutions for mission critical depot-based fleets. Their solution leverages real-estate acquisition, charging infrastructure deployment and vehicle financing, plus their unique >99% uptime promise, to help deliver a cost-competitive service for Shippers.

"Together, Windrose, JoyRide and EO Charging are making electrified long-haul freight a reality-not years from now, but today," said Charlie Jardine, President and Founder at EO Charging. "We're proud to support this shift with innovative infrastructure solutions designed to optimize costs and help customers reach diesel parity."

Pioneering A Defining Moment for American Trucking

With or without regulation, the shift toward electrification is being led by forward-thinking companies. Windrose, JoyRide, and EO Charging are proving that zero-emission trucking can meet performance, efficiency, and customer-driven sustainability goals now-not someday.

With the 420-mile all-electric sleeper truck already in operation, Windrose stands as both a global innovator and a practical solution provider for the future of freight.

Exciting times ahead for the trucking business, and the transportation industry as a whole, led by a pioneering group of companies, Windrose Technology, JoyRide Logistics, and EO Charging.

About Windrose Technology

Based in Antwerp, Belgium, Windrose Technology is a world-leading developer of zero-emission long-haul trucks. Founded in 2022 by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, Windrose has now brought its trucks to four continents including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Windrose is backed by HSBC, Citi, Fountainvest, GSR Ventures, HITE Hedge, Goodman Group and other world-renowned investors, and has now worked with Decathlon, Remy Cointreau, Nestle Wyeth Nutrition, and many other top brands.

For more information about Windrose Technology's sustainability initiatives, please visit www. windrose.tech

About JoyRide Logistics

JoyRide Logistics is a woman-owned, award-winning regional carrier based in Phoenix, AZ, operating a fleet of over 250 trucks across six states. Recognized as one of the top logistics companies in the U.S. by multiple Fortune 500 and Inc. 5000 partners, JoyRide is committed to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

The company's asset-based model, focus on driver retention, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies-including electric vehicles and proprietary performance tracking software-have positioned JoyRide as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 shippers looking for reliable transportation partners.

Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on long-term customer value, JoyRide Logistics delivers a seamless logistics experience rooted in reliability, innovation, and accountability. This initiative reflects JoyRide's larger mission: to provide future-ready freight solutions that align with both business goals and environmental responsibilities.

Learn more at www.joyridelogistics.com or follow JoyRide Logistics on LinkedIn.

About EO Charging

EO Charging (EO) is a global pioneer in Electric Charging (EV) solutions for depot-based fleets. EO is on a mission to accelerate carbon-free transportation with the transition to electric fleets, promising to make charging simple, reliable, and accessible to fleets globally.

EO offers commercial-grade charge assurance through its full technology and service stack, available as-a-service, and has unrivalled uptime in the market of >99% across its customer base.

EO's EV infrastructure solutions offer depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets. Many of the world's largest and most complex fleet operators already use EO's technology, including Amazon, DHL, UPS, Tesco, and Ocado.

To learn more, please visit www.EOcharging.com and give us a follow @EOCharging on Twitter, LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

Contact Information

