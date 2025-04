Solana-Wal kauft 32.000 SOL, während Solaxy über 30 Mio. $ erzielt - Was wissen sie?

A whale bought another 32,000 $SOL($3.72M) after 6 months.



This whale seems to be extremely bullish on $SOL.



Three years ago, he bought 30,541 $SOL($6.61M) at $216 and didn't sell - even when $SOL dropped below $10.https://t.co/ouiQ0QsxeZ pic.twitter.com/qMDeQoks7T