The newly commissioned LGS2 12MW IT Load Data Centre built by Rack Centre-West Africa's leading Tier III carrier and cloud neutral data centre ( https://Rack-Centre.com ), has been described as the best-in-class and a game changer that would revolutionise Nigeria's digital landscape. The Chairman, Rack Centre, Maher Jarmakani, disclosed this during the official commissioning of the data centre held at the company's head office in Lagos on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Jarmakani noted that the commissioning of the new facility reinforces the company's commitment to innovation, reliability and security, stating that its goal of providing premium data infrastructure such as the 12MW IT load LGS2 was geared towards ensuring uninterrupted, energy-efficient, world-class services and providing scalable solutions for enterprises, cloud providers, and financial institutions. He disclosed that the company would continue to lead and play a critical role in powering Nigeria's digital future. "It is important to note that Rack Centre is the only data center located on Lagos Mainland, and with its proximity to critical government apparatus, this facility provides the required connectivity that makes Alausa's day-to-day communication and cloud services efficient and reliable. Rack Centre's infrastructure ensures that every byte of data moves swiftly and securely, and our role as a digital switch platform will only grow-connecting people, businesses and ideas to build a truly advanced society," he said. In his keynote address, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Sam Egube stated that the unveiling of the new 12MW LGS2 IT Load data centre, marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards a truly digital economy. While commending the management of Rack Centre for constructing a data centre infrastructure with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, he noted that investment in such advanced technology would certainly attract investors from across the globe particularly those who see Lagos as a hub of innovation and digital transformation. He further described the company as a trailblazer in the tech and data infrastructure space adding that this new facility represents a leap in the shared ambition to make Lagos a smart, globally competitive digital hub. Delivering the vote of thanks, the Chief Executive Officer, Rack Centre, Lars Johannisson expressed profound appreciation to the Lagos State Government for creating an enabling environment and providing the necessary support to deliver this landmark project. Johannisson explained that the facility offers best-in-class services that meet the highest international standards, offering scalable solutions to hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud service providers. He described the newly commissioned facility as a significant milestone that symbolises a new chapter in Nigeria's digital transformation, shaped by technological advancement, sustainable digitisation and AI. While acknowledging the company's transformative journey over the last 12 years, he disclosed that the company had risen from a pioneering entrepreneurial venture into a cornerstone of West Africa's digital ecosystem, thereby underlining its role in securing and enabling Nigeria's digital economy. He further noted that with the facility now being utilised, the data centre capacity of the company would increase by eight-fold as this would consolidate its leadership as the digital infrastructure hub in sub-Saharan Africa. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rack Centre. Download Image 1 - https://apo-opa.co/4cwwLP2 (L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Rack Centre, Lars Johannisson; Chief Operating Officer, Rack Centre, Ezekiel Egboye; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Sam Egube; Chairman, Jagal Group, Maher Jarmakani and Sales Director, Rack Centre, Folu Aderibigbe during the official commissioning of 12MW LGS2 IT Load Data centre facility in Lagos) Download Image 2 - https://apo-opa.co/4j7AbKC Download Image 3 - https://apo-opa.co/4cwrC9Z Download Image 4 - https://apo-opa.co/4lzRlT2 For Media Enquiries: Frances Eza Head, Marketing and Communications Rack Centre frances.eza@rack-centre.com M: +234 913 931 7946 T: 021 700 5515 About Rack Centre: Rack Centre is the leading Tier III Carrier and cloud-neutral data centre in the West African region. Established in 2012, the company focuses solely on providing best-in-class data centre colocation services and interconnection between carriers and customers. Knowing this gives customers a technically superior, physically more secure, and lower-cost environment for their information systems. The Carrier and Cloud neutrality advantage allows customers to manage traffic to get better value, lower latency, and higher resilience. It also creates an open market for partnerships between customers, networks, cloud and content providers, the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, AF-CIX, a fast-growing IXP and managed service providers. Rack Centre's clientele includes 70+ telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks, and pan Africa international carriers, including direct interconnections to all undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa, including Equiano and in the foreseeable future 2Africa and every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa. For more information, visit https://Rack-Centre.com



