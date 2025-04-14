New to The Street Signs Skip Barber Racing for National Long-Form Broadcast Series Across Television, Outdoor, and Digital Platforms

Filming Begins This Week at the New York Stock Exchange with CFO Michael Berg and Anchor Jane King

New to The Street, the nationally recognized financial and business television platform broadcasting across FOX Business, Bloomberg Television, and its 2.4 million+ YouTube subscriber network, proudly announces a new long-form series featuring Skip Barber Racing School. This dynamic partnership includes in-depth interviews, national television exposure, targeted commercials, and digital billboard campaigns throughout New York City.

Production begins this week from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where Skip Barber Racing CFO Michael Berg will appear in an exclusive interview with financial journalist and host Jane King, sharing the story behind one of the most iconic names in American motorsports education.

This media campaign will amplify Skip Barber Racing's brand across:

Monthly broadcast interviews filmed from the NYSE

National TV commercial spots on FOX Business and Bloomberg

Extended reach across New to The Street's 2.4M+ subscriber YouTube channel

Iconic outdoor digital billboards throughout Times Square and NYC

Earned media support and social amplification across a 600,000+ financial audience

"We're excited to bring our message to a national audience through New to The Street's expansive network," said Michael Berg, CFO of Skip Barber Racing. "This series allows us to connect with motorsports fans, partners, and future students across the country."

"Skip Barber Racing is a legendary American brand built on precision, passion, and performance," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This partnership showcases their story across the most respected financial media outlets and the most visible digital platforms in the world."

The Skip Barber Racing series will air as sponsored programming, beginning later this month, with segments running across Bloomberg, FOX Business, and New to The Street's growing network of over 500,000 social followers.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Monica Brennan - Media Relations

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire