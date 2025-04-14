Lenovo Highlighted as a Market Challenger in the ISG Provider Lens - Sustainability and ESG 2024 Report for Europe

The report showcased Lenovo's innovative approach to IT sustainability, featuring advancements in device circularity, AI-powered sustainability tools, and ambitious efforts to reduce carbon footprints across the technology lifecycle.

In Europe, the increasing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance in recent years has transformed business priorities and redefined how organizations approach environmental and social responsibility. The ISG Provider Lens - Sustainability and ESG report is published annually to explore how IT providers are evolving their offerings to meet growing demand for digital tools that enhance sustainability efforts, regulatory compliance, and corporate social responsibility across industries. In the recently released 2024 ISG Provider Lens - Sustainability and ESG report, Lenovo was recognized as a Market Challenger in IT Solutions and Services in Europe.

A Market Challenger in IT Solutions and Services quadrant for ISG Provider Lens - Sustainability and ESG report

The IT Solutions and Services quadrant evaluates solutions that enhance the sustainability of IT and encompasses the full spectrum of capabilities required to integrate sustainability into the traditional CIO organization, ranging from data center and cloud optimization to green coding and workplace device optimization. Market Challengers are well-established vendors with a strong presence in the market and offer a significant edge over other providers.

Organizations are under increasing pressure to reduce e-waste, lower emissions, and optimize energy use, all while meeting the growing demands of AI and high-performance computing. CIOs and their teams need providers committed to driving more sustainable growth, and Lenovo meets these criteria with a comprehensive portfolio of IT solutions designed to integrate sustainability into every stage of the IT lifecycle. Lenovo's holistic and innovative approach to its supply chain and manufacturing operations gives customers confidence that they're investing in sustainable growth. Lenovo embraces circularity with 315 products that leverage post-consumer recycled content, and offers Certified Refurbished devices to extend lifecycles, and Asset Recovery Services (ARS) for secure, end-of-life management.

"The natural resources consumed during the lifetime of workplace devices can often represent a major part of an organisation's IT emissions, water, waste, and biodiversity impacts. Lenovo's sustainability offerings help minimise these impacts by using diverse recycled materials in design and manufacturing, operating robust supply chain due diligence programs, and offering carbon offsets for hard-to-abate categories such as air freight."

Matt Warburton, Principal Consultant and Sustainability Lead, ISG

As businesses look for ways to enhance productivity, Lenovo's TruScale as a Service model provides a backbone for scaling resources efficiently without overprovisioning technology infrastructure. AI will be imperative for productivity gains, and companies can power it more efficiently with Lenovo's revolutionary Neptune® Liquid Cooling.

Every organization is at a different stage of their sustainability journey, making it crucial to have a provider who can work with you where you are today, as well as offer solutions that will make progress on your goals for tomorrow. This is where AI-powered tools like the Lenovo Intelligent Sustainability Solutions Advisor (LISSA) come in handy - providing actionable insights to make sustainability planning simpler and more effective.

Overall, Lenovo's ambitious targets, thoughtful design, and continually optimized manufacturing that uses more recycled materials, increases energy efficiency, and promotes a reuse and circular model offer enterprise customers a complete portfolio of end-to-end solutions for device sustainability. These forward-thinking initiatives earned Lenovo recognition in the Market Challenger quadrant through demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable IT practices and helping enterprises achieve their sustainability goals without compromising performance.

