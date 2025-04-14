PACK EXPO International 2024 Achieves Notable Waste Diversion Through Collaborative Sustainability Efforts

Partnership at the 2024 event between Dow, PMMI, Independent Recycling Services and McCormick Place championed circularity, diverting over 284 tons of waste from landfills

Comprehensive sustainability initiatives included integrating renewable energy, reducing single-use plastics and leveraging AI-powered

Dow (NYSE:DOW) announces the final results from a collaborative effort at PACK EXPO International 2024 - North America's premier packaging and processing event, and they conclude that sustainability initiatives were a resounding success. Combined efforts diverted 284.88 tons of waste from landfills, achieving a 51% diversion rate. Related initiatives also conserved nearly two million gallons of water and over one million kWh of electricity-equivalent to the annual water usage of roughly 15-20 average American households and the electricity usage of roughly 100-among other environmental savings.

The partnership between Dow, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI), event venue McCormick Place and waste management provider Independent Recycling Services achieved notable strides in waste diversion and resource conservation on site. PACK EXPO International, which aimed to improve circularity measures at the event, demonstrated both the industry's innovation in circularity and a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. It also showed that collaboration at every level of planning and execution, in concert with key partners, is instrumental to moving toward the gold standard of fully circular events.

Partners developed and implemented a deliberate and comprehensive strategy to minimize the event's environmental footprint and promote circularity. Serving as PACK EXPO International's official Sustainability Partner, Dow worked jointly with companies on the integration of sustainable practices throughout, reflecting the company's core belief that sustainability is interwoven into the fabric of its operations.

"At Dow, we believe that collaboration is essential for driving meaningful change," said Izabel Assis, North America commercial vice president, Packaging & Specialty Plastics at Dow. "For the second consecutive year, PACK EXPO International has showcased the power of partnership in advancing circularity within the packaging industry. By working together, we can make significant progress toward our shared sustainability goals. It's inspiring to see the industry adopt these practices and strive for a circular economy, and we're excited to keep the momentum going."

"New partnerships, bolstered by emerging technologies, are transforming how we approach event recycling for the better," said Cullyn Doerfler, sustainability coordinator at Independent Recycling Services. "The teamwork to improve circularity and sustainability was impressive on its own, and the results highlight just how impactful a unified effort can be. Over the past 47 years, Independent Recycling Services has become one of the leading waste collection and disposal companies in Chicago, and partnerships like this one help us maintain the collaborative and innovative spirit that built our company."

Beyond traditional recycling efforts, PACK EXPO International 2024 incorporated several innovative sustainability initiatives on site. These included:

Renewable Energy: McCormick Place's commitment to purchasing renewable energy certificates offset 100% of the electricity used during the event. Additionally, approximately 1.05 tons of food scraps were processed through Grind2Energy, converting food waste into renewable energy.

Energy Conservation: Public spaces on the McCormick Place campus prioritize natural light wherever possible. LED lighting has been installed throughout McCormick Place campus, with occupancy sensors that dim or turn off lights when spaces are not in use. These fixtures and lamps use 75% less energy than traditional electric bulbs.

Reduced Reliance on Single-Use Plastics: Single-use plastic water bottles were de-prioritized in favor of aluminum cans and water dispenser jugs in 2024, further reducing plastic waste.

Materials Donation: A Materials Donations Program facilitated donations to Salvation Army and Fight2Feed, which consisted of non-perishable food items and booth furniture from PACK EXPO International exhibitors to benefit the Chicagoland area.

AI-Powered Recycling: McCormick Place conducted a pilot program at PACK EXPO International with a waste sorting technology called OSCAR Sort. The OSCAR Sort technology uses AI to engage with guests in selecting the proper receptacle for their refuse. Attendee engagement was high, and feedback was positive.

"As one of the nation's largest convention centers, McCormick Place serves as a model for other event sites around the country, and we take that responsibility seriously, as evident through results like what we saw at PACK EXPO International," said Larita Clark, chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA). "Our investment in renewable energy, along with our ongoing joint efforts to reduce waste and conserve resources, underscores our dedication to creating a more sustainable future for our city and our events."

"PACK EXPO International 2024 showed that circularity has become a core business principle for the industry. Results from this event have paved the way for future success at PACK EXPO and beyond," said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. "PMMI is committed to fostering a more sustainable future, and this partnership has exemplified what that looks like in practice."

With over 2,700 exhibitors and more than 48,000 attendees, PACK EXPO International 2024 was a powerful platform to showcase the packaging industry's dedication to sustainability. Dow will continue its commitment as the official Sustainability Partner for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, further solidifying the partnership and driving continued progress toward circularity.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

About PMMI

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 1,000 manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components, and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media, and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, PACK EXPO East, PACK EXPO Southeast, EXPO PACK México, and EXPO PACK Guadalajara. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, ProFood World, Healthcare Packaging, OEM, Contract Manufacturing and Packaging, and Mundo EXPO PACK. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market, and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year.

Learn more at pmmi.org and packexpo.com and pmmimediagroup.com.

About McCormick Place

McCormick Place is the premier convention facility in North America. Located just minutes from downtown Chicago, approximately 3 million visitors each year attend events at McCormick Place. Home to some of the largest and most attended conventions, meetings, and tradeshows in the world, McCormick Place was designed as one of the first purpose-built convention centers in the United States and is the largest and most flexible convention center in North America. The McCormick Place campus is a convention center campus comprised of the North Building, South Building, East Building "Lakeside Center," West Building, and the 10,000 seat Wintrust Arena. For more information, please visit: www.mccormickplace.com.

About Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA)

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority owns McCormick Place, the largest exhibition and meeting facility in North America, the Wintrust Arena as well as the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and the Marriot Marquis Chicago Hotels. Together, the North, South, and West Buildings and Lakeside Center offer 2.6 million square feet of exhibition space. Located along Chicago's lakefront, McCormick Place features 173 meeting rooms, the 4,249-seat Arie Crown Theater, and one of the largest ballrooms in the world.

