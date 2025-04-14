Associated Environmental Systems Introduces the QUANTUM WR-5246-40: The Ultimate Test Chamber for High-Performance Computing

Associated Environmental Systems (AES), a leader in the environmental test chamber industry, is proud to introduce the QUANTUM WR-5246-40 , an advanced walk-in test chamber designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance computing "HPC" and data center component testing.

As industries increasingly rely on HPC systems for AI, machine learning, and large-scale simulations, ensuring the reliability of these critical components under extreme environmental conditions has never been more essential. The QUANTUM WR-5246-40 is engineered to push the boundaries of thermal testing, offering up to 250kW high live load testing.To support the demands of server rack testing, this chamber was collaboratively designed and standardized with one of the top three HPC leaders, incorporating insights from multiple deployments, extensive field testing, and crucial feedback from field service teams.

Unparalleled Performance for HPC Testing Extremes

The QUANTUM WR-5246-40 is built to simulate real-world conditions that a data center could encounter. This chamber supports extensive testing for GPUs, CPUs, ASICs, and other high-power electronics. Key features include:

Seamless Server Rack Integration: The floorless design accommodates two full server racks to roll in and out with ease.

Precision Airflow Control: Airflow optimizes static pressure to analyze cooling efficiency in data center environments.

High-Power Load Capacity & Rapid Temperature Cycling: Accurate performance evaluation under extreme thermal conditions for demanding workloads.

Customizable Solutions: Tailored to the specific testing requirements of AI hardware manufacturers, our chambers can accommodate full-scale server racks and cooling systems.

Enhanced Visibility & Safety: Large multi-pane viewing windows with LED lighting for DUT monitoring. Interior emergency egress handle for operator safety.

Large-Scale Deployments: AES excels in designing and deploying lab layouts for large-scale HPC testing environments, considering factors like equipment flow, placement, and data acquisition to optimize testing conditions and efficiency.

The Future of Server Rack Reliability Testing

"At AES, we recognized the evolving needs of AI-driven infrastructure and high-performance computing," said Michael Shirley, CEO at AES. "The QUANTUM WR-5246-40 is a testament to our collaborative process, delivering a reliable solution that directly supports the HPC industry. As we expand our product lines and scale our operations, this product launch marks an exciting chapter for AES-including a move into a new manufacturing space that will support continued innovation and growth by more than doubling our capacity."

AES has a long history of developing innovative environmental test solutions based on the needs of leading industries. The QUANTUM WR-5246-40 continues that tradition by offering an industry-leading platform for high-power electronics testing.

Pictured: QUANTUM WR-5246-40 with two server racks.

About Associated Environmental Systems

Since 1959, AES has been a trusted name in designing, manufacturing, and supporting standard and custom test chambers and battery testing solutions. Our entire catalog of test chambers simulates hot and cold temperature extremes, humidity conditions, salt spray environments and is optimized for safe battery testing. Over the years, AES has built a very large and loyal customer base spanning the fields of automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and many other industries worldwide. This wide customer base is a testament to our ability to meet the most demanding requirements and our commitment to customer satisfaction, helping them make their products stronger, safer, faster, and longer-lasting.

For more information about the QUANTUM WR-5246-40 and other AES testing solutions, visit www.associatedenvironmentalsystems.com .

Spokesperson: Associated Environmental Systems

Email: Sales@associatedenvironmentalsystems.com

SOURCE: Associated Environmental Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire