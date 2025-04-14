Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") is a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 2:00-2:30 PM (Local Time - PST). Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jeffrey W. Sherman of Telescope Innovations Corp. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.
To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub
Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Time: 2:00-2:30 PM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book?session_id=Dht3sZmubhNdM22L58RKHF
Recent Company Highlights
- Telescope Innovations Advances Self-Driving Lab Deployment, Strengthening Industry Impact
- Telescope Innovations and Pfizer Sign Master Collaborative Research Agreement
- Mettler Toledo and Telescope Innovations Agree to Globally Distribute Telescope's Flagship Product, DirectInject-LC
- Telescope Innovations Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Telescope Innovations Founder and CTO, Professor Jason Hein, Honoured with 2025 R. U. Lemieux Award - Telescope Innovations
- Second Nobel Prize Won by Telescope Innovations Advisor - Telescope Innovations
If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Telescope Innovations, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub
1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the AGENDA tab.
About Telescope Innovations
Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.
About Planet MicroCap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact
Name: Jeffrey W. Sherman, Ph.D.
Phone: +1 443-454-7525
Email: jeff@telescopeinn.com
