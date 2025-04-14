Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") is a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 2:00-2:30 PM (Local Time - PST). Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jeffrey W. Sherman of Telescope Innovations Corp. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 2:00-2:30 PM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book?session_id=Dht3sZmubhNdM22L58RKHF

Recent Company Highlights

Telescope Innovations Advances Self-Driving Lab Deployment, Strengthening Industry Impact

Telescope Innovations and Pfizer Sign Master Collaborative Research Agreement

Mettler Toledo and Telescope Innovations Agree to Globally Distribute Telescope's Flagship Product, DirectInject-LC

Telescope Innovations Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Telescope Innovations Founder and CTO, Professor Jason Hein, Honoured with 2025 R. U. Lemieux Award - Telescope Innovations

Second Nobel Prize Won by Telescope Innovations Advisor - Telescope Innovations

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Telescope Innovations, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the AGENDA tab.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248445

SOURCE: Telescope Innovations Corp.