INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: WasteExpo 2025 Returns to Las Vegas with a Spotlight on Innovation and the Newest Waste Management Strategies

WasteExpo, North America's largest tradeshow for solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery and sustainability, returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center, May 6-8 (Conference May 5-8). The event brings together professionals from nearly 100 countries and features more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and solutions shaping the future of the industry.

Innovation on Display

From electric trucks to Artificial Intelligence-powered waste tracking, WasteExpo 2025 features an expansive show floor filled with cutting-edge products. Notable highlights include: McNeilus' Volterra electric front loader truck; Mill's odorless food recycler; WastAway's new waste-to-fuel conversion process; Zappa Stewart's software for solidifying liquid drilling waste; and Matter's intelligent sensing and AI-assisted waste management platform.

A new event platform and mobile app includes interactive booth navigation, personalized matchmaking and real-time wayfinding with blue dot technology.

Spotlight Sessions and Industry Voices

The 2025 CEO Spotlight features Patrick Dovigi, CEO of GFL Environmental, who will share insights on building the fourth-largest environmental services company in North America.

Additional Spotlight Sessions include:

Public Sector Spotlight: Municipal leaders discuss smart waste technology.

NWRA Women's Council Panel: Leaders explore the role of culture in business success.

EREF Spotlight: Fleet management strategies and opportunities from top industry experts.

Networking, Recognition & Community

Networking and special events kick off Monday, May 5, with the WasteExpo Welcome Reception at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, featuring live music, complimentary food, and drinks, and the annual National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) Awards Gala, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, recognizing the best and brightest achievers in the waste and recycling industry.

Celebrations throughout the week include the Waste360 Awards honoring 2025's 40 Under 40 and Women Who Inspire, Waste360 TRASHION: a Recycle, Reuse, ReFashion Show spotlighting upcycled fashion and the EREF Charitable Auction & Silent Auction, raising millions to support scientific research in resource management.

Education and Training

New this year, in partnership with the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), attendees can take part in more than two days of hands-on training courses, providing certification opportunities on high-demand topics.

The 2025 conference program tackles pressing issues across all sectors of waste management. The 10th Annual Food Recovery Forum and the 13th Annual Organics Recycling Conference offer in-depth sessions led by leaders from Feeding America, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), ReFED, Drexel Food Lab, Ohio State University and more. Topics include circular solutions for food waste, donation programs and organic waste management.

Also returning is the Waste360 Investor Summit, now in its 10th year, bringing together financial leaders to discuss merger and acquisition activity, private equity trends, the future of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the circular economy.

"The waste management and recycling industry plays a vital role in efficiency and safety, with professionals across every sector constantly seeking innovations and discovering practices that will shape the future of waste management," says Marc Acampora, Market Leader for WasteExpo. "This year's lineup of conference sessions showcases the newest advancements empowering professionals to stay ahead of industry trends and actively drive positive change with actionable solutions to environmental challenges and operational efficiencies."

Registration for WasteExpo, SWANA certification courses and co-located events is open at www.wasteexpo.com . View the full exhibitor list and conference agenda online.

About WasteExpo

WasteExpo is North America's largest solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery, and sustainability tradeshow serving both the private and public sectors.

