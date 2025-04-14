Span Enterprises: Tax Day is Tomorrow: Extend Your 1040, 1120, or 1041 Deadline by Filing Form 4868 or 7004 with ExpressExtension

Individuals and many businesses must file tax forms or request an extension from the IRS by April 15, 2025.

Tomorrow, April 15, 2025, marks the IRS deadline for filing key federal tax returns, including Form 1040 (Individual Income Tax Return), 1120 (U.S. Corporation Income Tax Return), 1041 (U.S. Income Tax Return for Estates and Trusts), and others. To avoid late filing penalties and remain in good standing with the IRS, individuals and businesses must either file their returns or submit an official extension request by midnight on April 15, 2025.

For those who need additional time to complete their filings, the IRS allows taxpayers to file an extension request. ExpressExtension provides a quick and reliable way to electronically submit these extension forms before the deadline.

Extension Filing Options for Those Who Need More Time

Individuals and sole proprietors who are not ready to submit Form 1040 can file Form 4868 to receive an automatic 6-month extension.

C-Corporations and LLCs taxed as corporations can file Form 7004 to extend the deadline for Form 1120 by an additional 6 months.

Trusts and estates required to file Form 1041 can also use Form 7004 to obtain an automatic 5½-month extension.

To be valid, these extension forms must be submitted by midnight on April 15. Filing online through ExpressExtension helps ensure that requests are submitted securely and on time.

State Tax Extension Deadline

In many states, the tax extension deadlines coincide with the federal deadline of April 15. Businesses and individuals are advised to verify their specific state requirements to ensure they meet both federal and state deadlines. To learn more about each state's tax extension filing deadline, click here .

ExpressExtension: A Trusted Platform for IRS Tax Extension E-Filing

ExpressExtension is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering a reliable and secure solution for filing last-minute tax extension requests. Designed for individuals, businesses, and tax professionals, the platform simplifies the process of filing Forms 7004 and 4868-helping users complete and transmit their extensions in just minutes. ExpressExtension incorporates advanced features that support accuracy, compliance, and ease of use.

Key features include:

Efficient Filing Process: A streamlined interface enables fast and accurate submission of IRS extension forms.

Copy Prior Return: Users can duplicate previously filed extensions to save time and reduce data entry.

Expert Support: A dedicated U.S.-based support team is available via live chat, phone, and email.

AI Assistance: An intelligent chatbot provides real-time help throughout the filing process.

ExpressGuarantee: Guaranteed IRS Approval or Money Back

To provide peace of mind during filing, ExpressExtension offers the ExpressGuarantee -a unique assurance for both individual and business filers. If the IRS rejects Form 4868 or 7004 due to a duplicate submission, ExpressExtension will issue a full refund of the filing fee. For all other rejections, users can make necessary corrections and re-transmit the form at no additional cost.

Advanced Tools for Tax Professionals and High-Volume Filers

ExpressExtension offers exclusive pro features tailored to meet the needs of tax professionals and high-volume filers:

Bulk Filing Made Easy: Tax professionals and accounting firms can save time by filing multiple extension requests simultaneously.

Flexible Data Import: Customizable Excel templates make it simple to upload large volumes of client data with minimal effort.

Client Management Dashboard: The centralized dashboard allows tax professionals to manage an unlimited number of clients in an organized manner.

Volume-Based Savings: ExpressExtension offers volume-based pricing options that enable high-volume filers to save more as they file more forms.

To file an extension Form 4868 or 7004, businesses and individuals are encouraged to visit ExpressExtension.com .

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations to obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809.

