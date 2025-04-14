Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Launches Addison Care Virtual Assistant for Home Care Industry, Declaring AI-Driven Digital Care as the Future of Aging Support

Electronic Caregiver, Inc., provider of the groundbreaking Addison Care platform, today announced the launch of a new AI-powered Virtual Care Assistant for Private Duty Home Care, designed to help home care agencies expand revenue, increase market share, and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving health and aging market.

As traditional home care demand surges and workforce shortages deepen, digital transformation is no longer optional - it's essential. With over 53 million stressed and unsupported family caregivers, an aging population expected to double by 2060, and chronic illness affecting 1 in every 3 people worldwide, the opportunity for AI-powered virtual care has never been greater.

"The future of home care isn't coming - it's here," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "Addison Care allows agencies to scale, diversify, and lead their markets without risk, without capital investment, and without disrupting their core live-care operations."

The Addison Advantage: Virtual Care for the Modern Era

Addison is the industry's most advanced 3D AI caregiver - available 24/7, delivering interactive care support, medication management, health monitoring, and more through a friendly, culturally adaptive avatar that lives on the user's device. The system also includes:

AI WiFi motion analytics (no cameras or wearables required)

Emergency response, chronic care surveys, and virtual primary care access

Family caregiver connectivity and proactive engagement

Seamless integration with existing care plans and staff coordination

Now, this technology is available to private duty home care agencies nationwide.

A New Revenue Stream - with Zero Overhead

The new Addison Care for Home Care model empowers agencies to:

Convert leads and inquiries not ready for live care into virtual care clients

Earn monthly revenue with no additional staffing and no hardware costs

Access clients earlier in their aging journey, building loyalty and lifetime value

Extend brand visibility and leadership in senior housing and transitional care

Offer life-enhancing support to family caregivers struggling without resources

"Most agencies have looked at AI for scheduling or recruiting," said Dohrmann. "But few realize the game-changing opportunity in deploying AI caregivers to generate new income, diversify services, and gain powerful first-mover advantage."

Industry Disruption Is Inevitable - The Time to Lead Is Now

With projections placing digital health at $1.6 trillion globally within a decade, and AI avatars being embraced by CMS, Amazon, Microsoft, Dell, and Samsung as the future of frontline care, the traditional care model is ripe for reinvention.

"Amazon didn't come from Walmart. Tesla didn't come from GM. SpaceX didn't come from NASA. Innovation comes from vision, not legacy," Dohrmann added. "Addison Care is the Tesla moment for home care - and we're inviting agencies to lead, not follow."

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver is a digital health technology pioneer and provider of Addison Care - the most advanced AI-driven virtual caregiving platform on the market. With over $140 million invested in R&D, 18 awarded patents, and strategic partnerships with AWS, Samsung, Lenovo, and others, the company is transforming the delivery of care for aging, chronically ill, and disabled individuals worldwide.

