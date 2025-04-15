Clean Energy Transition Inc.: transition.inc Files Technical Report for Aurora Nickel Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Clean Energy Transition Inc. (TSXV:TRAN) ("transition.inc" or the "Company") announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in support of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Aurora Nickel Project, located 25 kilometres southeast of Timmins, Ontario.

The Aurora Nickel Project is held by Clean Metals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of transition.inc. The mining lease is registered to Clean Metals Inc. in the Ontario Ministry's Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS), and this ownership structure has been previously disclosed in the Company's financial filings.

As previously reported on March 6, 2025, the updated MRE outlines an Indicated Mineral Resource of 10.06 million tonnes grading 0.42% nickel across the Aurora North and Aurora South deposits. The Aurora North deposit, amenable to open pit mining, contains 8.32 Mt at 0.40% Ni, while the Aurora South deposit, anticipated to be mined using underground methods, contains 1.73 Mt at 0.51% Ni.

"We are pleased to formally file this Technical Report, which supports the strong results of the updated MRE," said Sean Samson, President and CEO. "Aurora remains an attractive low-carbon nickel opportunity, especially given its location, infrastructure advantages and scale. We believe high-quality, near-surface nickel projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Timmins will continue to be essential as the energy transition advances."

The Technical Report is dated April 14, 2025, with an effective date of March 3, 2025, and was prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon").

The Technical Report is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.transition.inc.

For context Clean Energy notes the equivalent number of Electric Vehicles in the MRE's Contained Nickel as follows:

It is estimated that the average electric vehicle battery requires ~145 pounds of nickel (Bloomberg New Energy Finance ("BNEF") estimate, for a 100kWh battery*) and based on this, the Contained Nickel in the Aurora Nickel Project's MRE, this represents the equivalent nickel which would be used in more than 705K electric vehicles. For context, this is more than 5x the total 2023 new Battery EV registrations in Canada**.

* Company estimates, based on BNEF calculations https://tinyurl.com/3xswdn8k.

** Company estimates, based on 139,501 Battery EVs registered in Canada (StatsCan) https://tinyurl.com/3z8penz7.

About Clean Energy Transition Inc.

Transition.inc is focused on opportunities to generate positive cash flow across the energy transition. The Company includes a Quartz division focused on advancing its silica/Quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec. The silica in high-quality Quartz can be used to make silicon metal, a key component in solar energy panels. The Company also has a Critical Minerals division, which includes the Aurora Nickel Project in Ontario, where it is working to advance a potential low-carbon production opportunity to supply the growing North American demand for low-carbon nickel. Alongside the mining assets, transition.inc is also looking for additional opportunities, more broadly, from across the energy transition.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Persons (QPs) for the MRE in this News Release as defined by NI 43-101, are Mr. Charley Murahwi, M.Sc., P.Geo., Pr. Sci. Nat., FAusIMM and Ms. Chitrali Sarkar, MSc. P.Geo., respectively Senior Economic Geologist and Senior Geologist at Micon. Both QPs have reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release, related to the Aurora Nickel Project updated Resource. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the MRE information verified by Mr. Murahwi and Ms. Chitrali.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company's ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics and general competition in the mining industry.

These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of transition.inc based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

For further information, visit www.transition.inc

Or contact: Sean Samson, President, CEO, and Director at:

Clean Energy Transition Inc.

200 - 150 King St. W.

Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

info@transition.inc

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Clean Energy Transition Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire