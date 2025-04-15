Newport, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - The Newport Marathon and Half Marathon, one of Oregon's premier running events, will return for its 26th consecutive year on June 1, 2025. Presented by Oregon Coast Bank, the beloved coastal race, renowned for its flat, fast course along the scenic Yaquina Bay, continues its tradition as a Boston Marathon qualifier while supporting local youth athletics.





Registration is now open for both the full marathon and half marathon distances, with organizers expecting participants from across the country to take advantage of the race's reputation for producing exceptional finishing times. The course is certified by USA Track & Field, making it an official qualifier for the prestigious Boston Marathon.





"For nearly a quarter century, the Newport Marathon has combined competitive racing with coastal beauty to create an unforgettable experience for runners of all levels," said Tom Swinford, Race Director. "Our course consistently ranks among the fastest in the Pacific Northwest, making it ideal for those chasing Boston qualifying times while supporting an important community cause."

The event's flat terrain and typically mild coastal conditions have made it a favorite among runners seeking personal records. The course takes participants through Newport's historic bayfront, along scenic marine drive, and features breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, the Yaquina Bay Bridge, and the surrounding coastal landscape.

Beyond the race itself, the Newport Marathon stands apart as a non-profit event with all proceeds directly funding school athletic programs in Lincoln County. Last year's event raised over $100,000 for youth sports, providing essential support for equipment, facilities, and participation opportunities for local students.

"What makes this marathon special isn't just the beautiful course or the PRs - it's knowing every mile you run helps a young athlete discover their potential," said Shelley Moore, Lincoln County School District Athletic Director. "The funds raised through this event have transformed our ability to provide quality athletic experiences for students throughout our community."





The walking participants for the marathon begins at 6:00 a.m. with the running participants for the marathon starting at 7:00 a.m. and the 1/2 Marathon beginning at 8 a.m. Both courses feature abundant aid stations, professional timing, and a festive finish line celebration on Newport's bayfront at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. Participants receive custom finisher medals, technical shirts, and post-race refreshments.

Race organizers encourage interested runners to register promptly as the event has reached capacity in previous years.

For more information or to register, visit www.newportmarathon.org.

About Newport Marathon: The Newport Marathon is a non-profit event that combines competitive distance running with community support for youth athletics. As a Boston Marathon qualifier, the race attracts participants from across the nation while generating vital funding for school sports programs throughout Lincoln County, Oregon.

