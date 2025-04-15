



HONG KONG, Apr 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CTF Life participated in the donation ceremony for the Dr MAC Classroom Reading Programme and Learning Living Chinese Programme jointly hosted by Jing Yuan Charity Foundation and Parenting Headline at Buddhist Chi King Primary School in Kowloon Bay. As a key focus of CTF Life's Seeds for Future 2025 programme, this initiative provides illustrated books and Chinese language learning materials to 10 local schools to promote Chinese culture, enhance students' language proficiency, instil positive values and nurture life education through reading - all to foster a harmonious and inclusive community.The Dr MAC Classroom Reading Programme and Learning Living Chinese Programme are flagship charity projects initiated by the Jing Yuan Charity Foundation, representing the rich legacy of Dr. Cheng Yu-Tung, legendary leader of Chow Tai Fook Group. The Chinese language materials provided under the Learning Living Chinese Programme were developed by a professional team of over 50 members led by renowned Chinese tutor Mr. Jayden Lam Yat Yan. The content integrates Chinese historical and cultural knowledge while aligning with the local primary and secondary school curriculum. Presented in an engaging, step-by-step structure with detailed illustrations, the materials also come with audio pens that explain historical anecdotes in a reader-friendly way, supporting school-based Chinese teaching and self-directed learning.Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said: 'CTF Life has long adhered to Dr. Cheng Yu-Tung's spirit of 'Diligence, Integrity, and Dedication' and actively fulfils its social responsibilities. Through this donation of educational books and materials to local primary schools, we aim to use reading as a bridge to impart positive values and life education to the next generation, promote Chinese culture and language, and strengthen local students' cultural confidence and sense of identity, thereby creating greater shared value for society.'Peter Cheng Kar Shing, Chairman of Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation and Project Management Committee Chairman of Jing Yuan Charity Foundation, said: 'The Dr MAC Classroom Reading Programme and Learning Living Chinese Programme are designed to advocate positive life education while enhancing students' interest in learning Chinese. We hope these initiatives will pass on Dr. Cheng Yu-Tung's spirit of 'Diligence, Integrity, and Dedication' to children and cultivate positive values in their lives. Since the commencement of the Programmes in 2022, we have already benefited over 30,000 students from nearly 60 primary schools and kindergartens. We encourage students to make good use of these resources to broaden their knowledge and gain meaningful insights.'A total of 300 sets (12 books per set) of Dr MAC Classroom illustrated books with audio pens and programme bookshelves were donated to 10 schools in CTF Life's name. The beneficiary schools are Buddhist Chi King Primary School, Buddhist Wong Cheuk Um Primary School, Buddhist Lam Bing Yim Memorial School, Buddhist Lim Kim Tian Memorial Primary School, Buddhist Wing Yan School, Buddhist Chan Wing Kan Memorial School, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Wu Siu Kui Memorial Primary School, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Lee Kam Primary School, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Wu Mien Tuen Primary School and Po Kok Primary School.Previously, CTF Life collaborated with Jing Yuan Charity Foundation and Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation to support the publication of the 'Cheng Yu-Tung: A Lifetime of Diligence, Integrity and Dedication' to promote his life philosophy.About CTF LifeChow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ('CTF Life') is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited ('CTFS') (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Cheng family ('Chow Tai Fook Group' or 'the Group') to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.Media enquiriesCTF LifeBranding & CommunicationsDeronie Tan+852 2591 8504deronie.tan@ctflife.com.hkChow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)Source: CTF LIFECopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.