Sungrow Launches PowerStack 255CS: A Next-Gen C&I Energy Storage System Redefining Efficiency, Safety, and Convenience

HEFEI, China, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, proudly announces the launch of PowerStack 255CS, the next-generation liquid-cooling commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system, at Global Renewable Energy Summit 2025. Designed to redefine efficiency, safety, and convenience, the PowerStack 255CS accelerates the global transition toward a sustainable energy future.

The Growing Demand of C&I Energy Storage

With increasing global policy support, the installed capacity of C&I energy storage is expected to reach 46GWh by 2028. Businesses worldwide are turning to C&I ESS, to reduce energy consumption, lower electricity costs, enhance power supply reliability, and support the integration of renewable energy. However, the rapid energy transition requires innovative storage solutions to tackle pressing challenges such as unstable power supply and grid pressure from from growing demands of EV charging.

PowerStack 255CS: A Leap in Energy Storage Technology with 314Ah Cells Battery

High Efficiency & Extended Lifespan

Equipped with 314Ah battery cells, the PowerStack 255CS delivers a 257kWh capacity (2-hour system) or 514kWh capacity (4-hour system) for a single container. Following Sungrow's renowned AC Block product design, the system ensures a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of more than 90% and a product design lifetime of up to 20 years.

Besides, incorporating advanced liquid-cooling technology, the AI-controlled heat balance technology analyzes the cell temperature and the operating conditions data, intelligently adjusting the cooling power to reduce auxiliary power consumption by 33% - maximizing both performance and economic benefits.

Unparalleled Safety Standards

The PowerStack 255CS meets top-tier global safety certifications, including UL9540 and NFPA855/69/68/14, ensuring the highest standards of protection. It features advanced cell anomaly detection and multi-stage overcurrent protection to prevent thermal runaway. The system integrates early fire detection with multiple suppression measures, minimizing risks at every stage. With a comprehensive safety design incorporating cabinet-level, rack-level, and pack-level fuse protection, the PowerStack 255CS delivers robust fire prevention and enhanced operational security.

Unmatched Flexibility & Convenience

With a fully integrated Energy Management System (EMS), Power Conversion System (PCS), and Battery Management System (BMS), PowerStack 255CS streamlines energy storage operations while reducing installation complexity. The system supports multiple layout configurations, offering adaptable deployment for diverse site requirements. Additionally, pre-installed and pre-commissioned components enable rapid grid connection, enhancing overall efficiency. Its' innovative design allows for scalable parallel applications, supporting up to 25 units and projects between 257kWh and 6.4MWh, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of energy storage needs.

Optimized for Diverse Energy Scenarios

A superior product alone does not guarantee optimal energy solutions. Optimal energy solutions of today require more than a superior product. Sungrow tailors PowerStack 255CS applications for various scenarios, ensuring maximum profitability and grid stability:

- Standalone Energy Storage: Featuring an ultra-fast response time of 100ms, up to a hundred frequency regulation bids per day to maximize revenue. It also integrates Sungrow's innovative grid-forming technology, ensuring stability even in complex grid environments.

- PV + Energy Storage Integration: Supporting both AC and DC coupling, the system enables maximum solar power utilization and grid stability.

- EV Charger + Energy Storage: Fast and convenient site construction through realizing demand control of storage and charger coordination in software, reducing transformer capacity retrofitting, and maximizing benefits.

- Microgrid Scenarios: Built-in PCS with a three-phase design, 400V AC output without the need for an external transformer, and single-phase 100% unbalanced load support to meet a variety of power needs of users. With automatic transfer switching (ATS), it enables seamless transitions between PV, ESS, and diesel generators, ensuring continuous support for critical loads.

Premium Power Experience & Global Reach

Sungrow's commercial and industrial products have been deployed in over 1,000 projects worldwide, spanning various industries, including metallurgy, automotive, and textiles. Sungrow solutions are widely used across Europe, including Spain, the Benelux region, Italy, and other countries, as well as in Australia, Japan, the Middle East, and South Africa, among other regions. Furthermore, Sungrow has established five major global service regions (China, Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), with over 520 service outlets, serving customers in more than 180 countries and regions.

Now available in the IEC, UL, and AU versions, Sungrow reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide. The PowerStack 255CS is a testament to Sungrow's mission of driving innovation in energy storage and paving the way toward a greener future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

