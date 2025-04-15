Despite all advancements, scientists are still largely in the dark when it comes to many diseases - in particular, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, or multiple sclerosis. However, new forms of therapy offer methodologies to treat the affected patients more efficiently. Technologies that can deliver active ingredients directly to the brain and release them effectively there could mean a breakthrough for diseases that are still too difficult to treat today. There is demand for methods that enable targeted, more effective, and safer delivery of drugs to the central nervous system (CNS) - i.e. the brain and spinal cord. The market in this area is highly innovation-driven, experiencing strong growth, and has recently been massively accelerated by the use of artificial intelligence. The Canadian biotech specialist BioNxt Solutions (TSX-V: BNXT; WKN: A3D1K3; ISIN: CA0909741062) is an innovative life sciences company specializing in next-generation drug delivery technologies. Its research is well advanced - the next leap in growth is now within reach!

