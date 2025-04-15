Sculptra , the first proven regenerative biostimulator, will provide new options for patients in China who are looking for innovative treatments to correct mid-facial volume loss and/or contour deficiencies 1-7

Sculptra is the only regenerative biostimulator supported by over 25 years of clinical evidence and safety while providing natural-looking results through to two years

Galderma's journey is marked by continuous innovation and expansion, and with this new launch, products from across Galderma's Injectable Aesthetics portfolio are now available in China, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the needs of even more patients and healthcare professionals

Galderma today announced the launch of Sculptra, the first proven regenerative biostimulator with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) formulation, in China.1-7,11-14 This follows Sculptra's approval by China's National Medical Products Administration for correcting mid-facial volume loss and/or contour deficiencies last year. Sculptra which works with the body's natural processes to achieve healthier, radiant skin and a more youthful appearance will now be available in China, where growth of aesthetics has outpaced the global market in the past decade.15-18 This launch is indicative of Galderma's commitment to expanding its unparalleled aesthetics portfolio into new geographies, in order to meet the needs of even more patients and healthcare professionals.

"Sculptra has a unique and rich history spanning over 25 years, and its launch in China signals the start of another chapter in its incredible journey. Patients and healthcare professionals in China will now have access to a premium product, backed by decades of clinical evidence, which can help them achieve their varied aesthetic needs by offering long-lasting and natural-looking results." BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., PH.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D GALDERMA

The approval was based on results from a study in China, which showed Sculptra's ability to achieve high and maintained response rates in the correction of midface volume/contour deficit through to two years, building on its 25 years of clinical evidence.7-10 Over this time, Sculptra has proven to be a premium, versatile treatment which consistently meets the needs of patients and healthcare providers.4,8,19,20 Sculptra's unmatched long-term safety data make it a reliable choice, and its unique PLLA-SCA formulation provides differentiated advantages such as volumization, skin firmness, structural support, radiance, overall skin quality and natural-looking results.1,2,7,12-16,21-24

China is a major market for Galderma, where sales have fueled the company's strong performance across product categories.25 The aesthetics industry in China has also experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for beauty and wellness treatments.18 The market is expected to continue expanding at a rate of up to 15% in the coming years, and research has shown that many Chinese consumers prioritize the safety and outcomes of their aesthetic treatments.18,26 Sculptra is well placed to meet these expectations as its extensive safety profile and high satisfaction rate has been demonstrated in more than 10,000 patients in clinical studies over 25 years.1,5-10,21,27

"I am very excited by Sculptra's introduction to the Chinese market, as it allows me to provide my patients with a distinctive product renowned for its exceptional safety and effectiveness. Sculptra restores a youthful appearance and enhances skin quality, all while maintaining a natural look and feel, and I am looking forward to offering it to my patients in China." PROF. HAIYAN CUI DIRECTOR OF THE DEPARTMENT OF PLASTIC AND COSMETIC SURGERY OF TONGJI HOSPITAL, TONGJI UNIVERSITY DIRECTOR OF INSTITUTE OF AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY AND MEDICINE, TONGJI UNIVERSITY, CHINA

This launch further expands Sculptra's global reach, which already spans over 40 countries and regions worldwide, and underscores Galderma's commitment to meeting the diverse patient needs and beauty standards across different parts of the world. As the pure-play dermatology category leader, Galderma's story is one of continuous growth, and it is committed to bringing innovative aesthetics solutions to patients across the world.

Watch this videoto find out more about the value of introducing Sculptra to the injectable aesthetics market in China.

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique PLLA-SCA formulation, to provide rapid, progressive, and sustained regenerative effect across all three skin layers.1-14 Sculptra addresses the underlying causes of facial aging, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.1,11,28-30 Sculptra encourages the remodeling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore facial volume and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.31-34 The results from Sculptra are long-lasting, with optimal correction seen in approximately three months and results lasting for more than two years.2,15,30,35

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

