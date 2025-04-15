Formation Metals Deepak Varshney to Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar on April 16th, 2025 to Discuss the N2 Gold Property with a Historical 877,000 oz Gold Resource

Formation Metals ("Formation" or the "Company") (CSE:FOMO)(FSE:VF1)(OTC PINK:FOMTF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce to announce that CEO Deepak Varshney will be featured on an upcoming Radius Research "Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A" webinar hosted by respected analyst Martin Gagel.

The live, interactive webinar will provide insight into Formation's ongoing exploration initiatives, including the Company's current work plan to develop the N2 Gold Project, an advanced gold deposit with a global historic resource of 87,000 ounces and six mineralized zones, each open for expansion along strike and at depth including the "A" zone, of which only ~35% of strike has been drilled (>3.1 km open), and the "RJ" zone, host to bonanza intercepts as high as 51 gpt Au over 0.8 metres.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to register and attend the session, where they will have the opportunity to engage directly and submit questions in real time. A recording will also be made available for those unable to attend live.

Formation's CEO, Deepak Varshney, commented: "2025 has had an exceptional start for Formation Metals following the transformational option agreement to acquire the N2 Gold Property from Wallbridge Mining. With a proven gold system containing almost 900,000 ounces of gold historically, and numerous areas with a high exploration upside, I look forward to engaging with existing and potential investors to explain why we believe N2 is in the perfect position to support immediate and sustained increases in value."

Webinar Details:

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A - Formation Metals Inc.

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Registration: Click here to register

About Radius Research:

Radius Research connects investors to insightful, institutional-grade interviews with public company executives. Hosted by veteran analyst Martin Gagel, the platform provides comprehensive CEO Q&A sessions designed to unpack business models, catalysts, and value drivers. Viewers are advised that participation involves receiving email updates from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and the presenting company. This is not investment advice. Full disclaimers are available during the broadcast.

About Formation Metals Inc.

Formation Metals Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Formation's flagship asset is the N2 Gold Project, an advanced gold project with a global historic resource of 877,000 ounces and six mineralized zones, each open for expansion along strike and at depth including the "A" zone, of which only ~35% of strike has been drilled (>3.1 km open), and the "RJ" zone, host to bonanza intercepts as high as 51 gpt Au over 0.8 metres.

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionor of N2 were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic non-compliant intercepts and resource.

FORMATION METALS INC.

Deepak Varshney, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@formationmetalsinc.com or visit www.formationmetalsinc.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Note 2: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Property.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

