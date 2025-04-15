With a fully integrated power conversion system (PCS), battery management system (BMS), and energy management system (EMS), PowerStack 255CS aims to streamline energy storage operations while reducing installation complexity. From ESS News China's Sungrow has introduced its latest innovation-the PowerStack 255CS, a liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS) designed specifically for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. Unveiled at the Global Renewable Energy Summit 2025 (GRES2025) in Hefei, China, the system targets longstanding deployment challenges in the C&I sector, offering ...

