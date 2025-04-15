With California projected to fall two million installations short of its 2030 target, the bill aims to make installing heat pumps and HVAC systems faster and easier. From pv magazine USA A bill in the California Senate aims to streamline California's permitting process for heat pumps and create a certification program for contractors who install heat pumps and heat pump heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Introduced by Sen. Wiener (D), SB 282, or the "Heat Pump Access Act," would create: A simplified process that prohibits jurisdictions or homeowners associations from imposing ...

