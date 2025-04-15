Narwal Unveils Freo Z10 Ultra, Unlocking a New Level of AI-enhanced Deep Cleaning Experience

Freo Z10 Ultra introduces NarMind Pro Autonomous System and Adaptive DeepClean System.

Freo Z10 Ultra features EdgeReach triangular mop extension, 18,000Pa dynamic suction power and Tangle-Free System.

Freo Z10 Ultra will start its sale in European markets on April 15, 2025.

Visit Narwal to enjoy discounts from April 21 to May 11, 2025.

BERLIN, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, the top-five global vacuum brand, today announced the launch of its high-end flagship robot vacuum, Freo Z10 Ultra. Combining industry's leading dual-camera and dual-chip architecture with Narwal's powerful NarMind Pro Autonomous System and Adaptive DeepClean System, cutting-edge AI vision algorithms, matched with 18,000Pa dynamic suction power and 9-in-1 multifunctional base station, Freo Z10 Ultra is a true flagship robot vacuum without equal.

"Every aspect of the Freo Z10 Ultra reflects Narwal's dedication to developing innovative products that transform daily life," said Junbin Zhang, Founder of Narwal. "The Freo Z10 Ultra combines industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles to address common challenges in household cleaning, making it a true AI-enhanced deep cleaning expert that tackles everyday cleaning tasks with ease."

Get Flexible Cleaning in Real-Time with AI-enhanced Adaptive Cleaning Strategies

1. NarMind Pro Autonomous System

With an industry-leading Dual-Chip Camera Recognition technology, Dual-Chip Computing architecture, and advanced AI Vision algorithms, the Freo Z10 Ultra introduces the NarMind Pro Autonomous System that redefines on-floor awareness of a robot vacuum.

See more and clean smarter, as the landscape and clearance dual cameras can capture, with a 136° FOV and 1600×1200 resolution, the Freo Z10 Ultra captures millions of data points every second, significantly enhancing its field of view and depth perception and ensuring smarter navigation around obstacles and more efficient cleaning. Thanks to this system, the Freo Z10 Ultra can now detect over 200 objects with a minimum size of 5mm in real-time. It dynamically adjusts its obstacle-avoidance strategies to ensure full floor coverage without unwanted collisions-down to the millimeter distance.

For furniture legs and tight edges, the Freo Z10 Ultra maintains an 8mm clearance.

For common obstacles such as shoes or charging cables, the Freo Z10 Ultra maintains a 20mm clearance.

For moving objects like pets and people, the Freo Z10 Ultra creates a dynamic safe zone with a minimum clearance of 40mm.

For large dirty zones that could cause further damage to your home by dragging, the Freo Z10 Ultra maintains a 70mm clearance.

Backed by a powerful dual-chip architecture, the Freo Z10 Ultra delivers uncompromised computational power equivalent to that of autonomous-driving systems. With the main chip ensuring stable system control, the dedicated AI processor powers complex visual recognition, depth sensing, and real-time adaptations, providing up to 4TOPS computing power and delivering 750× the processing speed compared to traditional robot vacuums[1]. With advanced AI vision algorithms, it performs deep learning from real home environments with on-device processing, ensuring EU compliance.

2. Adaptive DeepClean System

The Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra also features the brand-new Adaptive DeepClean System, which performs dry-wet separation cleaning and dynamic edge and corner cleaning without any manual intervention. When encountering a wet mess, the Freo Z10 Ultra automatically shifts to mopping mode, lifting the roller and extending its mop with 8N of down pressure to ensure thorough cleaning of the stain. Additionally, it employs a grid pattern and up to six rewash cycles for even the most stubborn stains. For solid dirt, the Freo Z10 Ultra will automatically switch between mopping and suction modes, adjusting brush speed and suction power to ensure no debris is left behind.

The Freo Z10 Ultra is also precision-engineered to adapt to every surface contour. From walls to furniture edges and corners, advanced algorithms ensure complete coverage with zero blind spots.

Outer edges: The right-side mop automatically extends to perfectly conform to various shapes, achieving a 0 mm gap for seamless edge cleaning.

Inner corners: A full-contact cleaning solution employs an extend-and-reverse approach, logically addressing corners so that no area is left untouched.

Obstacles: Provides 0-distance edge cleaning, closely following obstacles for meticulous results.

Low clearance gap: With an independent motor system, the innovative mop seamlessly combines dynamic twisting action with intelligent extension. It delivers precise 800g downward pressure, enhanced by EdgeSwing technology, ensuring immaculate cleaning in every hard-to-reach space.

Delivering Uncompromised Deep Cleaning with Superior Performance

The mop of the Freo Z10 Ultra is designed in a Reuleaux triangle shape that is specifically engineered to eliminate the 10mm blind spot common with round mops, ensuring full coverage. With the powerful downward pressure and a rotation speed of 180 RPM, it powerfully removes stubborn stains and inhibits bacterial growth.

The Freo Z10 Ultra is also equipped with a maximum dynamic turbo suction power of 18,000Pa. This feature allows it to intelligently adapt its suction and speed to match floor conditions. Operating as quietly as =56dB on clean surfaces, the robot vacuum ensures consistent deep cleaning performance even in its intense suction mode for stubborn dirt and debris, without disturbing your daily life.

Another groundbreaking feature of the Freo Z10 Ultra is its Tangle-Free System, which ensures hassle-free cleaning across the entire robot vacuum. The Floating Zero-Tangling main brush, designed in a conical shape, creates a powerful vortex that channels debris through the side port. Its floating narrow end and fixed wide end work together to prevent tangles while maximizing cleaning efficiency. Additionally, the innovative V-shaped side brush combines a 120° expansion with bi-directional rotation, actively preventing tangles and further enhancing cleaning performance. The Tangle-Free System achieves a 99.56% hair suction rate with a 0% tangling experience.[2]

The Fully Automated Deep Cleaning Expert, Powered by Next-Gen Freo Mind Mode 3.0 Pro

At Narwal, the ultimate vision of intelligent cleaning transcends automation to bring effortless efficiency that meets user needs. Since the introduction of pioneering dirt detection in Freo Mode 1.0, Narwal has continuously refined its fully autonomous systems to the next-gen Freo Mind Mode 3.0 Pro. The Freo Mind Mode Pro 3.0 integrates dual-vision AI, historical data analytics, and advanced particle detection to establish new benchmarks in intelligent cleaning technology, delivering an unparalleled intelligent cleaning experience with precision and care. This includes:

Advanced Mop Management: Visual dirt detection with up to six automated wash-and-clean cycles.

Intelligent Zone Recognition: AI-powered high-traffic area identification with enhanced cleaning protocols.

Smart Contamination Prevention: Automated No-Go Zone designation for uncleaned areas.

Particle-Based Power Adjustment: Dynamic suction control based on debris size analysis.

The more you use the Freo Z10 Ultra, the better it navigates and performs deep cleaning at its optimal level in your home.

When it comes to the base station, the Freo Z10 Ultra includes a 9-in-1 maintenance-free multifunctional base station that applies Dynamic Hot-Water Mop Washing technology to automatically wash the mops with water heated to 45 to 75°C, depending on the detected level of contamination. Combined with Effective Self-Cleaning technology, it ensures consistent and thorough cleaning performance.

Freo Z10 Ultra's base station is designed to dry debris before dust collection to maintain a germ-free environment and eliminate smell where the 2.5L dust bag supports up to 120 days of maintenance-free use.

The Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra will be available in European markets from April 15, 2025, with a retail price of 1,299 Euros. Visit Narwal for more information about the product, and enjoy an additional €200 off from April 21 to May 11, 2025.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense, and the Zero-Tangle System.

We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life.

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 3 million families across 30 countries, including Europe, North America, South Korea, and Australia.

[1] The data comes from Narwal labs and may vary in actual use due to individual product differences. [2] Certified by SGS. Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), a global leader in inspection, testing, and certification services, offering comprehensive quality control and safety certifications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663993/KV_Products.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narwal-unveils-freo-z10-ultra-unlocking-a-new-level-of-ai-enhanced-deep-cleaning-experience-302427678.html