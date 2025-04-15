Anzeige
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188
Tradegate
15.04.25
08:25 Uhr
6,180 Euro
-0,012
-0,19 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1586,22808:45
6,1766,21008:34
15.04.2025
Invitation to presentation of Electrolux Group Q1 report

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th of April, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the first quarter of 2025, at approx. 07.00 CET.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous video webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the video webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q1-report,c4135466

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4135466/3387875.pdf

250415 Invitation Q1 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q1-report-302428498.html

