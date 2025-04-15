MSB Global Group Berhad Commences Trading on ACE Market

MSB Global Group Berhad ("MSB Global" or the "Group"), a leading player in Malaysia's aftermarket automotive parts and component industry, made its successful debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Group's shares opened at RM0.17 per share.

From L-R

1. Mr. Danny Wong, Co-Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

2. Mr. Chia Gek Liang, Independent Non-Executive Director of MSB Global Group Berhad

3. Mr. Ow Chen Lun, Executive Director of MSB Global Group Berhad

4. Mr. Lai Swee Ping, Executive Director of MSB Global Group Berhad

5. Datuk Ow Kee Foo, Managing Director of MSB Global Group Berhad

6. Dato' Nonee Ashirin Binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, Independent Non-Executive Chairwoman of MSB Global Group Berhad

7. Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

8. Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

9. Ms. Law Lee Yen, Independent Non-Executive Director of MSB Global Group Berhad

10. Ms. Loh May Ann, Independent Non-Executive Director of MSB Global Group Berhad

11. Mr. Lee Yoke Wah, Associate Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

MSB Global is listed under the stock name "MSB" and stock code "0350".

Founded in 2000, MSB Global has established over two decades of operational history in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Group's extensive portfolio includes critical undercarriage components such as driveshafts, wheel hub assemblies, suspension parts, steering racks, and brake rotors, supplied under its 10-year exclusive distribution agreement with the GSP brand in Malaysia. In the lubricants and fluids segment, its in-house brands; FK FUKUOKA and ZR.ZURIC, which offer engine oils, brake fluids, gear oils, and more, serving both passenger and commercial vehicle segments nationwide.

MSB Global raised RM26.60 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of 133.00 million new shares. The IPO proceeds will be allocated as follows:

RM4.97 million (18.70%) for the reconstruction of a new factory cum warehouse in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru, to venture into production of automotive lubricants and fluids.

RM6.01 million (22.58%) for the purchase of new machinery and equipment, to support the production for automotive lubricants and fluids.

RM0.83 million (3.14%) to fund the rollout of an in-house branded EV charger, expected to launch in Q2 2025.

RM5.50 million (20.67%) for the repayment of bank borrowings, to improve gearing and financial flexibility.

RM4.79 million (17.99%) for general working capital, to support day-to-day business operations and expansion.

RM4.50 million (16.92%) for the listing-related expenses.

Datuk Ow Kee Foo, Managing Director of MSB Global, commented, "We are proud to begin this new chapter as a listed company. Our debut on the ACE Market represents more than just a financial milestone, it's a strategic leap forward for our growth. With the capital raised, we will enhance our production infrastructure, broaden our product offerings, and continue driving innovation in both the aftermarket automotive and emerging EV segment. We are grateful for the trust of our investors and the dedication of our team."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director (Corporate Finance) and Executive Director of M & A Securities, added, "MSB Global's listing today reflects the market's confidence in its fundamentals and future potential. With a strong portfolio of brands, an expanding customer base, and a clear strategy in place, MSB Global is well-positioned to grow further and contribute meaningfully to Malaysia's evolving mobility landscape. We are honoured to have supported the Group throughout its IPO journey."

Looking ahead, Malaysia's aftermarket automotive parts and components industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory, supported by a growing vehicle population and rising consumer demand for reliable spare parts and high-performance lubricants. With its strong industry presence and well-established distribution network, MSB Global is well-positioned to capitalise on this positive momentum by continuously expanding its product offerings and reinforcing its market leadership, particularly in the fast-growing automotive lubricants and fluids segment.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.



###

ABOUT MSB GLOBAL GROUP BERHAD

MSB Global Group Berhad ("MSB Global" or the "Group") are principally involved in the marketing, trading and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts and components as well as automotive lubricants and fluids. GSP Automotive Group a China-based manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange is the manufacturer and brand owner of GSP automotive parts and components. The Group is the exclusive distributor of GSP-branded automotive parts in Malaysia, supplying aftermarket automotive parts and components such as ?driveshafts, wheel hub assembly, suspension parts, steering racks, and others. The Group holds a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement with GSP Nanjing, reinforcing the strong partnership between MSB Global and GSP Automotive Group. This agreement further solidifies the Group's commitment to delivering high-quality aftermarket automotive solutions in Malaysia. In addition, MSB Global has strengthened its presence in the automotive lubricant and fluid segment through its in-house brands, FK FUKUOKA and ZR.ZURIC, which offers engine oil, automotive transmission fluid, gear oil, and brake fluid. The Group remains dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions, strengthening its market position, and driving long-term growth in Malaysia's aftermarket automotive industry.

For more information, visit https://msbglobal.com.my/.

