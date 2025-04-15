TGS ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

OSLO, NORWAY (15 April 2025) - The annual general meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") will be held on 8 May 2025 as a virtual meeting through the facilities of Lumi at 17:00 hours (Oslo time).

The notice for the annual general meeting is attached hereto (English and Norwegian), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 15 April 2025.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please use the following link: https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=48ca9cc55098a7e54352ba1649fc3a5d6f01582a&validTo=1749308400000&oppdragsId=20250326VPNBNSU0 (also available on www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com)).

The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will find information by logging in through VPS Investor services; available at euronextvps.no or through own account keeper (bank/broker).

Earlier in April TGS held an election by and among the TGS employees to the TGS board of directors. Subject to the shareholders approving the agreement on global employee representation (item 6 in the calling notice), the following three TGS employees will serve as employee elected regular board members on the board of TGS ASA for a period of two years from the 2025 Annual General Meeting: Christine Roche, Cristina-Reta Tang and Michael Vale, whereas Emma Taylor, Carl Neuhaus and Cerys James are deputies.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

