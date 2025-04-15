Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
15.04.2025 08:23 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MACOMPTA.FR: Q3 Sales 24/25: +27.4%

Finanznachrichten News

Q3 Sales 24/25: +27.4%

Lagord, April 15, 2025


MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, today announces its sales for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 fiscal year (January 1, 2025 - March 31, 2025).

In the third quarter of 2024/2025, MACOMPTA.FR achieved sales of 1,135.8K€, representing a significant increase of 27.4% compared to the same period last year.

Third Quarter
20252024
Sales (K€)1,135.8891.4
Growth+27.4%



Next publication: Q4 sales on July 15, 2025.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

Macompta.fr

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lG6baZRrYZiUl2lqYZ5tnJeWa5qUmWKXlmLGyJJtap/Ja5ppm5eUaJyZZnJhnmZn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90911-communique-t3-24-25_va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
