Sungrow Hosts PhD Talk on C&I Energy Storage Future

BEIJING, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow convened a groundbreaking session of its PhD Talk series at the Capital International Convention Center today, focusing on future possibilities in commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage.

The event brought together distinguished experts to share their perspectives on the future of energy storage and its role in accelerating the energy transition.

The panel featured:

Dr. Nannan Kou , China Decarbonization Specialist at BNEF, explores trends in policy and market dynamics.

, China Decarbonization Specialist at BNEF, explores trends in policy and market dynamics. Dr. Wei Cao , General Manager of C&I Energy Storage Product Line at Sungrow, provides insights into cutting-edge product innovations.

, General Manager of C&I Energy Storage Product Line at Sungrow, provides insights into cutting-edge product innovations. Dr. Jing Song , Research Associate at Energy Program of the Sustainable Transition Center at WRI China, discusses zero-carbon parks and global energy transformation standards and policy research.

, Research Associate at Energy Program of the Sustainable Transition Center at WRI China, discusses zero-carbon parks and global energy transformation standards and policy research. Dr. Winfred Zhou, General Manager of Sungrow iCarbon, addresses decarbonization opportunities in the C&I sector.

PhD Talk held by Sungrow, aimed at fostering collaboration between internal and external experts to explore emerging technological trends and industry opportunities.

Industry Transformation Acceleration

"Time-of-use electricity pricing mechanisms and improved ancillary service markets diversify revenue streams for user-side storage solutions. AI technology is revolutionizing the energy storage value chain across three dimensions: precision management of energy use, real-time decision-making in dispatching, and optimization in electricity trading strategies, and this will potentially unlock huge market growth." Said Dr. Cao.

Sungrow also unveiled its BM²T battery management technology white paper during the event. This integrates various components of an energy storage system using big data-driven AI computations to manage massive numbers of battery cells with over 99% accuracy, while preemptively warning against thermal runaway scenarios.

Dr. Song shared her experiences with zero-carbon parks abroad emphasizing that the "distributed generation plus digital management" synergy is crucial to success.

Dr. Zhou added that domestic zero-carbon parks are gradually scaling up through pilot projects into integrated "source-grid-load-storage" solutions where "energy-carbon synergy" plays a pivotal role.

Breaking Energy's 'Impossible Triangle'

"Enterprises not only face green transformation demands but also must navigate stable power supply challenges amid fluctuating electricity prices and power rationing risks," said Dr. Song. "From what I see, flexible configurations between storage systems and distributed resources are the keys to overcome these barriers."

Currently, by leveraging the iCarbon platform developed by Sungrow, pioneering green and low-carbon demonstration projects are being implemented across industrial parks, factories, hospitals, and other sectors-dynamically balancing cost-effectiveness, operational stability, and carbon footprint reduction.

"Safety, efficiency, and long-term," as stated by Dr Cao, are critical factors for sustainable development within C&I energy storage sectors emphasizing customer-centric approaches, tailored scenario-based solutions like their latest C&I energy storage systems designed specifically per varying site requirements.

Long-Term Commitment to a "Zero-Carbon" Future

"The development of zero-carbon industrial parks hinges on integrating virtual power plants and energy-carbon synergies. It is important to connect energy flows, carbon flows, and data flows, and offer an on-site explanation of the key technologies and business models driving this transformation," Dr. Zhou emphasized.

One compelling example is the collaboration between iCarbon and LSH Auto. Tailored to meet LSH Auto's specific needs, the iCarbon energy-carbon platform delivered a customized solution that ensured rapid delivery, high turnover, and stable green certificate pricing. This approach enabled precise responses to the diverse requirements of individual dealerships.

Expanding on the broader energy landscape, Dr. Cao analyzed the growing trend of energy storage in the C&I sectors. As distributed solar PV increasingly participates in electricity trading, demand for integrated "storage + trading" services is surging. Sungrow's C&I storage solutions offer a full-lifecycle service model, addressing multiple use cases such as peak-valley arbitrage, demand-side management, and green electricity consumption.

Discussing the global implementation of zero-carbon parks, Dr. Song noted that clear carbon accounting standards from policymakers and a mature green electricity trading mechanism in the market are still urgently needed to accelerate progress.

Sungrow continues to place technology at the core of its mission, staying true to its brand value proposition of serving as a "Bridge to a sustainable future." With a steadfast focus on innovation and sustainability, the company is driving forward the transition to zero-carbon solutions. Readers are encouraged to stay tuned for the next session of PhD Talk, which will further explore the cutting-edge ideas and technologies shaping a more sustainable world.

