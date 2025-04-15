India's installed rooftop solar capacity will reach 25 GW to 30 GW by fiscal 2027 from 17 GW in fiscal 2025, according to CareEdge Advisory & Research. From pv magazine India India's rooftop solar capacity is set to rise from 17 GW in fiscal 2025 to 30 GW by fiscal 2027, driven by 33% annual growth led by the commercial and industrial segment, according to CareEdge Advisory & Research. "With a total renewable capacity of 220 GW as of fiscal 25 and a national target of 300 GW solar capacity by 2030, rooftop solar, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, is expected to play ...

