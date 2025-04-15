EcoFlow Launches the STREAM Series Featuring AI-Powered Solar Network

The first balcony power plant that offers a practical path to nearly zero energy bills

BERLIN, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, announces the launch of the STREAM Series Plug & Play Solar Plant. Featuring the revolutionary AI-Powered Solar Network, the STREAM Series is the first balcony power plant that intelligently minimizes energy bills.

The series includes a suite of cutting-edge components: Plug-in solar batteries (STREAM Ultra X, STREAM Ultra, STREAM Pro and STREAM AC Pro), the STREAM Microinverter, Smart Plug, Smart Meter, and solar panels. With this lineup, EcoFlow aims to redefine the balcony power plant landscape with intelligent energy management and premium design.

Revolutionizing Home Energy with Smart and Flexible Solutions

The EcoFlow STREAM Series meets the diverse energy needs of modern households, offering flexible combinations for various use cases:

1. For beginners exploring balcony power plants:

The STREAM Microinverter paired with solar panels provides a simple and budget-friendly choice.

It supports up to 1200W PV input and is compatible with almost all solar panels available in the market.

Customers can scale up their setup by adding EcoFlow batteries from the STREAM Series or RIVER Series for increased energy storage in the future.

2. For customers who already own a microinverter and need additional battery storage:

The STREAM AC Pro offers a base capacity of 1.92kWh and is expandable up to 21kWh.

It is compatible with microinverters from any brand, providing efficient and flexible storage to maximize solar power utilization.

3. For advanced users seeking the ultimate balcony power plant:

The STREAM Ultra X, STREAM Ultra and STREAM Pro, serve as all-in-one solutions that integrate a microinverter and energy storage in one unit.

They can be paired with STREAM AC Pro, allowing users to customize energy storage based on their specific needs.

Key Features of the STREAM Series: Redefining Balcony Power Plants

Minimum Energy Bills with AI-Powered Solar Network

Traditional balcony power plants face significant limitations in efficiency and convenience. Regulatory constraints restrict these systems to a maximum output of 800W to the home grid, preventing them from independently powering high-wattage appliances with solar energy. While some manufacturers address this limitation by enabling direct battery-to-appliance connections, this solution requires users to manually disconnect and replace depleted batteries-a process that is both inconvenient and disruptive. Furthermore, when a battery runs out, connected appliances often revert to grid power automatically, negating the intended savings and leading to continued electricity expenses. As a result, users encounter frequent interruptions and complexity, failing to fully realize the benefits of balcony power plants.

EcoFlow's STREAM Series completely transforms the experience of using balcony power plants by introducing the AI-Powered Solar Network. This intelligent system eliminates the need for manual intervention by automatically coordinating multiple batteries throughout the home. All batteries, regardless of where they are placed, contribute power simultaneously, ensuring extended runtimes for high-wattage appliances and reducing reliance on the grid. With flexible battery placement and plug-and-play convenience, users benefit from a simplified, efficient setup that guarantees hassle-free energy management. By intelligently automating energy flow and storage, this innovative technology helps households pave the way toward achieving zero electricity bills.

2300W Dual-Mode Bypass AC Output: Power 99% of Appliances with Solar

The STREAM Series introduces 2300W Dual-Mode Bypass AC Output, allowing users to power 99% of household appliances with solar energy. The system seamlessly channels solar power into the home grid while simultaneously powering appliances through two independent AC outputs. This innovation ensures that both low-wattage essentials, like laptops, and high-wattage equipment, such as air conditioners, can operate without reliance on grid energy. Whether appliances are powered through direct bypass or grid integration, solar energy adapts intelligently to meet the demands of the household, delivering an unparalleled level of flexibility and efficiency.

2800W Dual-Mode PV Input for Efficient Solar Harvesting

The STREAM Series features industry-leading dual-mode photovoltaic (PV) input capabilities, ensuring maximum solar energy harvesting for all types of households. The STREAM Ultra supports up to 2800W Dual-Mode PV Input, combining 2000W of solar input with an additional 800W from the microinverter. The STREAM Pro delivers up to 2300W PV Input, making both models incredibly efficient for a range of setups, whether for small apartments or larger homes.

EcoFlow App with Advanced AI Features*

The EcoFlow app adds a layer of intelligence and control to energy management with its advanced AI-powered features. The AI-TOU (Dynamic Electricity Tariff) helps reduce electricity costs by automatically charging batteries during off-peak hours and switching to stored power during peak periods. With AI Power Prediction, the system forecasts energy generation and consumption with 94% accuracy, allowing users to make informed decisions about their home energy usage. Moreover, the Adaptive Energy Architect continuously analyzes energy habits to improve system efficiency over time. The STREAM Series also offers seamless integration with EcoFlow's ecosystem and other third-party platforms like Shelly, Tibber, Nord Pool, and Epex Spot, enabling a comprehensive smart home energy experience.

*Subscription is needed to use the AI functions in the EcoFlow App.

Plug and Play Convenience

Designed for simplicity, the STREAM Series requires no drilling or complex installation. With plug-and-play technology, users can simply connect the system to a standard power socket and start generating and storing energy immediately. This user-friendly approach ensures that anyone-regardless of technical expertise-can benefit from clean and renewable energy.

Compact Solar Design and Built-in Safety

The STREAM Series features a sleek, compact design that is 40% smaller than traditional systems, making it ideal for homes with limited space. Despite its size, its performance is uncompromising. The system includes built-in safety features such as over-current protection, IP65 water resistance, and ultra-quiet operation at just 30dB, ensuring safe and reliable operation in any environment. Its durable and efficient design guarantees outstanding performance, even in challenging weather conditions.

Pricing and Availability

EcoFlow's STREAM Series brings revolutionary energy solutions to German consumers with competitive pricing:

STREAM Ultra: €1,099

STREAM Pro: €999

STREAM AC Pro: €799

All prices listed are exclusive of VAT for German customers, providing transparent pricing and tax calculation flexibility.

Special Promotions

Starting April 15, the STREAM Series will be available for preorder. From April 15 to May 31, the STREAM Ultra will be offered at a special promotional price of €999 (excluding VAT).

EcoFlow is also offering additional promotional items with select purchases, including complimentary Smart Meters and Smart Plugs. For complete details on all STREAM Series promotions and bundle options, please visit the official EcoFlow website.

The complete STREAM Series lineup will transition from pre-order to official retail availability on May 15, 2025, with the premium STREAM Ultra X model's pricing and launch details to follow at a later date.

Customers are encouraged to explore the various bundle options tailored to different household energy needs. For comprehensive pricing information and detailed product specifications, visit EcoFlow's website or Amazon storefront.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions - Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough - for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663786/EcoFlow.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflow-launches-the-stream-series-featuring-ai-powered-solar-network-302427579.html