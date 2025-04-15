AM Best will deliver its latest perspectives, examining trends in the global (re)insurance industry, together with an outline of Italy's insurance market segment outlook, in a market briefing scheduled for 18 June 2025, in Milan, Italy. The briefing and networking forum will also touch on how cyber risks are addressed in the credit rating process.

The market briefing is scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CEST) at the Westin Palace Milan, and will feature senior AM Best officials and analysts providing an overview of the state of the global reinsurance industry, elaborate on how cyber risks are addressed in the credit rating process, discuss the latest thoughts on IFRS17, a look at stress testing in the current risk landscape, as well as perspectives on casualty catastrophes and emerging liabilities.

Registration for the conference begins at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) with welcome remarks at 10:30 a.m. (CEST) and concludes with a networking lunch. There is no cost to register for the briefing. For the full program details, including sessions and speakers, and to register to attend, please visit: http://www.ambest.com/conference/IMBMilan2025/index.html.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415720271/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com