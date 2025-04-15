The Queensland government in Austrakia is set to invest AUD 50 million ($31. 8 million) into a pumped hydro project with an energy storage capacity of up to 20 GWh as it works to develop a new five-year energy roadmap that is to be delivered by the end of 2025. From pv magazine Australia The Queensland government has announced it will invest AUD 50 million via state-owned energy generator and retailer CleanCo into the proposed Mt Rawdon pumped hydro project to help progress the development toward a final investment decision. The project - a 50:50 joint venture between gold miner Evolution Mining ...

