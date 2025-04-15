Astraveus Strengthens Leadership Team and Board

Jean-Paul Mangeolle joins as Chairman of the Board of Directors

David Newble appointed as an Independent Board Member

Laurence Riot Lamotte appointed as Chief Financial Officer

New hires reflect continuing progress at Astraveus as Company prepares for launch of the Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory

PARIS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astraveus SAS ("Astraveus" or the "Company"), the Benchtop Cell Factory company, today announces that it has strengthened its leadership team and Board of Directors with three experienced hires. Jean-Paul Mangeolle joins as Chairman of the Board of Directors, David Newble as a new Independent Board Member, and Laurence Riot Lamotte as Chief Financial Officer.

Jean-Paul Mangeolle has over 35 years of experience in life sciences, holding numerous board roles at early-stage and established life sciences companies. He has also held several executive positions at Millipore (now MilliporeSigma) and Danaher.

David Newble has also held multiple C-Suite roles across various life sciences technology companies, including the founding of protein analytics company Fluidic Sciences. He is a former CEO of SPT Labtech, and TAP Biosystems, where he played a pivotal role in the development of the Ambr® bioreactor portfolio prior to the Company's acquisition by Sartorius.

Laurence Riot Lamotte has over 30 years of experience - over 20 of which were in financial leadership positions in the life sciences industry. She has worked across private and public companies, leading on several notable financings, including IntegraGen's IPO on Euronext Growth Paris. She joins from Evexta Bio, an oncology biotech, where she served as CFO.

Jérémie Laurent, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Laurence, Jean-Paul, and David are all highly experienced and talented life science executives whose expertise will greatly enrich our operations and accelerate our development. This is a transformational time for Astraveus, and we are confident that our team is better placed than ever to advance our Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory."

Jean-Paul Mangeolle, newly appointed Chairman of the Board, added "I have been following the Astraveus story keenly and the advanced technology the team has built is impressive, with its cutting-edge microfluidic technology allowing for enhanced process optimization and scalability across the full breadth of the manufacturing process. I look forward to using my experience to guide the team towards the successful commercialization of the Lakhesys portfolio."

David Newble, newly appointed Independent Board Member, said "It has been a privilege to support Astraveus as an advisor over the past year. The Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory is uniquely positioned to bring the cell therapy industry to a more mature state, and I am enthusiastic to continue supporting this important development."

Laurence Riot Lamotte, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, said: "The need for innovative bioprocessing solutions is often overlooked, especially in cell therapies. Astraveus has done an impressive job executing its development roadmap, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and upward trajectory of the Company and improving the accessibility of cell therapies."

These new hires come at a pivotal time for Astraveus, with the Company rapidly progressing towards the launch of its unique Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory. With the recently announced, first ever, end-to-end production of CAR-T cells within a microfluidic benchtop system, Astraveus demonstrated the potential of its unique microfluidic approach, which has the ability to simultaneously decrease manufacturing costs as well as increase process efficiency and throughput.

About Astraveus

Astraveus is a Paris-based life science company dedicated to making cell therapies with maximized quality at order-of-magnitude lower cost. With the unique Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory, Astraveus provides bioprocessing innovation at the cellular level, utilizing cutting-edge microfluidic technology to enhance process optimization and scalability from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing.

Founded in 2016 by Jérémie Laurent at the Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris, a prestigious hub for leading cell therapy research, Astraveus is committed to revolutionizing the development and manufacturing of cell therapies and aspires to make these innovative treatments accessible to everyone in need, thereby enabling a healthier tomorrow.

www.astraveus.com

About Jean-Paul Mangeolle

Jean-Paul Mangeolle has more than 35 years of experience as a global life science executive. He was President of the SCIEX Group, a unit of Danaher, Executive Vice President at Merck KGaA responsible for the Process Solutions division, and held several executive positions with Millipore Corporation. Mr. Mangeolle has held numerous board roles at early-stage and established Life Science companies, including Polyplus, Terapore, Refeyn, Charles River Laboratories and Cube.

About David Newble

David Newble held several CEO roles at life science technology companies, including SPT Labtech and TAP Biosystems, which developed the successful Ambr® bioreactor portfolio, that he sold to Sartorius. David has also founded Fluidic Sciences, a protein analytics company, where he currently serves as a Board Director.

About Laurence Riot Lamotte

Laurence Riot Lamotte joins Astraveus with 30 years of financial experience, including 20 years of financial leadership in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining Astraveus, she was CFO of Evexta Bio, a biotech company in oncology. Previously, she served at IntegraGen, a listed company specialized in genomic services and genomic data interpretation software, for which she led several fundraisings, including its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris. She started her career in the audit department of Deloitte, before holding positions in industry (Thomson) and telecommunications (Deutsche Telekom), before joining the life sciences sector, first at Aureus Sciences and then at LBMA.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astraveus-strengthens-leadership-team-and-board-302427523.html