ProcurePro: Purcell leads the way: First Irish contractor to adopt digital procurement

Purcell adopts an innovative digital procurement solution ProcurePro, setting the pace for innovation in Ireland's construction sector

DUBLIN, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell, one of Ireland's leading building contractors, is set to be the first in the country to implement ProcurePro, a modern construction procurement solution, digitising their procurement process end-to-end. Purcell is taking the lead in transforming how procurement is managed across the sector, setting a bold new precedent for the industry.

Ireland's construction sector is in an ongoing struggle with outdated processes. When asked about the industry's readiness to digitise back in October, PJ Rudden, chair of Construction Innovation and Digital Adoption, replied, "The industry is coming with us, but it's slow."



The truth is, digitalisation is happening across construction, onsite and offsite, but one area that hasn't developed past 1995 is procurement. Most firms would freely admit they still rely on inefficient spreadsheets and fragmented communication methods. As the sector faces growing pressure to improve project delivery times and manage complex supply chains more effectively, Purcell's move to digital procurement marks a pivotal shift towards greater efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness.

According to the Construction Industry Forecast (CIS), Irish construction project growth is projected to increase by 6% in 2025, with a total value of €850 million for projects under €100 million.



This growth presents both significant opportunities and challenges for Irish contractors, who must adapt to meet the rising demand for faster, more efficient project delivery. Purcell's embrace of digital procurement technology positions the company to capitalise on these opportunities while streamlining operations and reducing risk.

"The construction industry in Ireland is at a crossroads," said Tom Whelan, Commercial Director, Purcell Construction. "To remain competitive and deliver projects more effectively, we knew we had to embrace innovation. Digital procurement isn't just a trend - it's a necessity. We're leading by example, showing that contractors can stay ahead by moving away from outdated methods to smarter, more streamlined solutions like ProcurePro."

Purcell's adoption of digital procurement technology improves operational efficiency, reduces risk, and enhances visibility over every step of the procurement process. This move brings procurement processes in line with the expectations of a modern construction industry - smarter, data-driven solutions that help contractors navigate a rapidly changing landscape.

Purcell's leadership in digital procurement will likely serve as a catalyst for other Irish contractors, setting the stage for widespread adoption of digital tools across the sector. With project timelines shrinking and competition intensifying, the Irish construction industry is primed for a digital transformation, and Purcell is at the forefront of that change.

"Purcell's decision to lead the way in digitising their procurement processes will undoubtedly inspire other Irish contractors to follow suit," said Alastair Blenkin, Founder & CEO, ProcurePro. "This is a defining moment for the industry - innovation like this will drive efficiencies that benefit not just contractors, but also their clients, supply chains, and the wider economy."

Purcell's commitment to digital procurement is a crucial step in ensuring Ireland remains competitive in the global construction market.

As more contractors follow Purcell's lead, digital procurement will surely become the standard across the Irish construction industry.

About Purcell

Purcell Construction is a leading Irish building contractor, delivering high-quality projects from its offices in Galway and Dublin. Known for its strong commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability, the company has earned a reputation for exceeding client expectations across sectors including commercial, education, healthcare, and residential.

About ProcurePro

ProcurePro is The Procurement Software for the Construction Industry, helping Head Contractors compare, select, approve and contract Subcontractors on a single platform.

Procurement is mission-critical to the success of a project, but current methods are inefficient and expensive. ProcurePro solves this by transforming the procurement process enabling consistency, early risk identification and enhancing project profitability - double the quality while saving more than 50% of time spent procuring.

