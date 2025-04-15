Anzeige
Dow Jones News
15.04.2025 09:57 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc (DTEC LN) 
Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Apr-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0053 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9844714 
CODE: DTEC LN 
ISIN: LU2023678282 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2023678282 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     DTEC LN 
LEI Code:   2138007XHBINA7L93Q09 
Sequence No.: 382939 
EQS News ID:  2118184 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2118184&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
