SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) and solutions provider, today announces the launch of its RegRegistry Service as part of its Reference Data Services (RDS) business. The new offering consolidates multiple regulatory indicators including counterparty and venue classifications from authorities such as ESMA, FCA, GLEIF, CFTC, and ISO MIC, ensuring firms stay compliant across various global jurisdictions. The RegRegistry Service accurately identifies counterparty and trading venues as required by each regulation across post-trade and transaction reporting.

Linda Coffman, Executive Vice President, SmartStream RDS, States: "With evolving regulatory requirements, our clients needed a solution that simplifies compliance, while ensuring data accuracy. The RegRegistry Service answers this demand by automating the collection and tracking of regulatory registry updates daily reducing the burden on firms. By providing accurate and continuously updated data, we help ensure firms remain compliant amid ever-changing global regulations."

Regulatory data sources are often inconsistent, asynchronously updated, and prone to errors, making manual sourcing a complex and error-prone process. The RegRegistry Service resolves these challenges by automating data collection and validation, reducing counterparty risk, and delivering accurate classifications for venues and legal entities in the financial regulatory space. In addition, firms can rely on SmartStream to manage the collection, verification and delivery of the RegRegistry Service through the utilisation of their subject matter experts across technology and data operations. The service highlights changes and cross-references data sets using LEIs, MICs and ISINs allowing for fast and accurate integration.

The Regulatory Register includes 20 plus reportable attributes across major regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II, MIFIR, EMIR Refit, SFTR and the Dodd Frank Act ensuring firms can efficiently meet their obligations. With customisable and flexible subscription options, the service simplifies the reporting obligations with accurate trade and regulatory data.

The RegRegistry Service offers a range of integration options, available via: REST API, a file-based service, and user interface. By leveraging best practices in data sourcing, validation, and cross-referencing, the service enhances a firms ability to comply with evolving regulations, while reducing operational complexity.

