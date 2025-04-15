Danish researchers have analyzed fundamental material properties of selenium solar cells and have found their potential is higher than generally believed. They used carrier-resolved photo-Hall analysis to address discrepancies and reproduce experimental current-voltage and external quantum efficiency measurements. A group of scientists from the Technical University of Denmark has conducted a series of simulations to understand the optoelectronic properties and carrier dynamics of selenium solar cells and have found that carrier mobilities in selenium are significantly more promising than commonly ...

