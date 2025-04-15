'AI Discovery' aims to create next generation of AI deeptech founders

A DeepTech AI initiative has been launched in Scotland to bridge innovation between university postgraduate talent and NHS Scotland. 'AI Discovery', delivered by CodeBase via its Techscaler programme in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, and NHS Scotland, will help postgraduates harness the latest AI technologies and build AI-enabled startups that can address some of the greatest challenges faced by the NHS.

Yaheya Shafti with his research team at the University of Glasgow

CodeBase's chief strategy officer Steven Drost said: "We have some of the world's best universities, and there is a real opportunity to point some of the brightest minds at some of society's biggest challenges. The plan is to connect NHS data to AI startups who can help bring about significant productivity and efficiency gains.

"The world is changing, and we need to build new things. From an investment perspective, AI represents a seismic opportunity. Globally, one of the greatest bottlenecks is finding deeptech AI founders. Unlike pure software founders, whose mythology included dropping out from college and coding from their couch, deeptech founders need a degree and connections to the latest research.

"We are trying to help the rise of the 'academic founder', by supporting them with best-in-class startup playbooks delivered by a mix of specialist academics and CodeBase network operators. We are excited to see a mix of maths, computer science, medicine, and microbiology postgrads on this programme. We hope we can convert some of them into founders and connect them with international investors."

Alessandro Rosiello, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at University of Edinburgh Business School and Director of Innovation of Edinburgh Futures Institute, said that AI Discovery is a "critical step in the direction of changing the University's mindset and building a more entrepreneurial campus."

David Lowe, Director of Clinical Innovation at the University of Glasgow and Clinical Lead Health CSO at The Scottish Government, said: "AI Discovery has the potential to be a true game changer for healthcare, particularly within the NHS. Through this opportunity, we are committed to fostering an environment that will nurture the next generation of bioentrepreneurs.

"We believe that by empowering innovative minds with the tools, resources, and support they need, we can accelerate the development of transformative technologies that will address some of the most pressing challenges facing the NHS and global healthcare systems today."

Techscaler is already supporting healthcare technology startups like Glasgow-headquartered Infix Support, led by consultant anaesthetist Dr Matthew Freer, who are rolling out AI-enabled software across all of Scotland's NHS Health Boards aimed at improving operating theatre efficiency.

In the first phase of the DeepTech AI pilot, up to 30 postgraduates from the University of Edinburgh and University of Glasgow will undertake a 9-week programme that will include 10 3-hour modules, workshops, and hackathons, with a focus around areas like lean product development, market research and insights, data analysis, pitching, and go-to-market strategy.

Yaheya Shafti, a University of Glasgow research assistant working on radar and machine learning for healthcare applications, said: "AI is unlocking new possibilities that will transform healthcare. In my work, I see researchers developing a wide range of AI-driven innovations, each with unique potential to improve healthcare delivery. Our team, for example, is developing AI-powered contactless health monitoring technology to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and convenience.

"The AI Discovery programme is already proving to be invaluable to my entrepreneurial journey. And coming from an engineering background, gaining business insights from experts has been eye-opening, helping bridge the gap between research and real-world impact."

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: "Artificial intelligence is already proving itself to be a force for good in our health and social care service, providing a range of solutions that are transforming services for the better and in a number of cases, saving lives.

"Tapping into the talent and innovation across Scotland's Techscaler start-up community, the AI Discovery initiative presents a hugely exciting platform for business, academia and public sector to come together to create new startups that accelerate and scale up AI solutions. I look forward to seeing the results of this valuable collaboration."

A World Economic Forum report, The Future of AI-Enabled Health, published in January stated that, despite advances, healthcare is below average at scale compared to other industries.

Notes:

Now in its third year, Techscaler is aimed at creating, developing, and scaling tech startups. The programme, run by CodeBase and funded by The Scottish Government, now supports around 1,000 startups, with member companies having raised almost £120 million during its first two years of operation.

