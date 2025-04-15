Premialab appoints new Head of Technology Solutions

Alexandre Lefoulon, further expands Premialab's EMEA footprint bringing his extensive investment banking and technology expertise to the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies.

LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announces the appointment of Alexandre Lefoulon as Head of Technology Solutions. Based in Paris, Mr. Lefoulon will lead the development of this key new market segment. Prior to joining Premialab, Mr. Lefoulon was previously Principal at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in charge of Technology, Banking and Capital Markets.

Mr. Lefoulon brings over 10 years of experience in structured products, trading platforms and technology across buy-side and sell-side institutions. He will be responsible for implementing and scaling Premialab's new technology initiatives, providing unique data, analytics, and execution connectivity for institutional investors globally.

Pierre Trecourt, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Premialab said, "We are delighted to welcome Alexandre to the team. His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering innovation and excellence in quantitative and multi-asset investing. Alexandre's deep expertise in capital markets and technology will be instrumental in accelerating our global growth and strengthening our position as a leader in data and analytics for institutional investors."

The announcement follows previous senior appointments at Premialab, including Mark Findlay, former Managing Director at S&P, UBS, Bank of America and Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior position at Deutsche Bank.

Recognized as the leading independent platform for data and analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is trusted by top asset managers, insurance companies, and pension funds. It drives digital transformation, enhances performance and risk management, while reducing operational costs. The platform currently supports institutional clients overseeing more than $20 trillion in assets under management.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on quantitative and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date QIS dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com

