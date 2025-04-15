Bioz, Inc. , a pioneer in AI-driven publication management, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with PEAK Scientific , global expert in laboratory gas generation. By continuing to integrate Bioz Badges across its product webpages, PEAK Scientific reinforces its commitment to providing researchers with trusted, peer-reviewed validation for their gas generators.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on PEAK Scientific's Website

Bioz Prime Badges, the advanced digital marketing widgets that PEAK Scientific is leveraging, offer an interactive way for scientists to see how PEAK Scientific's gas generators are cited in published research. These AI-powered badges showcase real-world applications, allowing researchers to explore relevant studies, access full citations, and make data-driven purchasing decisions with confidence.

Bruce Peat , Head of Marketing at PEAK Scientific, highlighted the value of this ongoing collaboration: "We are pleased to continue our partnership with Bioz, as their AI-powered validation tools provide our customers with valuable insights into the real-world use of our products. The ability to showcase peer-reviewed citations directly on our website enhances researcher confidence and engagement."

Beyond providing validation, PEAK Scientific has experienced strong engagement with Bioz Prime Badges, demonstrating the impact of transparent, citation-backed product insights. Their decision to renew this partnership underscores their dedication to supporting scientists with evidence-based tools that optimize purchasing decision-making.

"PEAK Scientific's continued collaboration with Bioz is a testament to the power of AI-driven citation validation. By leveraging Bioz Prime Badges, they are not only increasing engagement and visibility but also strengthening trust among researchers who rely on peer-reviewed data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz.

Through this renewed partnership, PEAK Scientific and Bioz remain committed to empowering the scientific community with data-driven insights that streamline research and procurement.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About PEAK Scientific

Peak Scientific is a world leader in laboratory gas generation, specializing in the design, manufacture, and servicing of high-performance gas generators for analytical laboratories. With over 25 years of innovation, Peak Scientific provides reliable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient solutions for gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), and other laboratory applications.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

PEAK Scientific

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire