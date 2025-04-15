Pantheon brings its globally recognized, specialist approach in private credit secondaries to the international market, initially in EMEA, Latin America, APAC, and Australia.

Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries Fund (PGCS), an innovative, semi-liquid private credit secondaries strategy, will seek to invest in high-quality private credit assets primarily via LP and GP liquidity solutions.

PGCS leverages Pantheon's global private credit platform to bring institutional-quality opportunities to the private wealth market.

Offering builds on the success of private equity-focused Pantheon Global Private Equity Fund (PGPE) and continues to expand Pantheon's differentiated evergreen platform, which includes seven funds across asset classes and geographies

Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, today announced that it has successfully launched the Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries Fund (PGCS)1, the latest, and seventh, addition to the firm's growing private wealth platform. PGCS is an evergreen, semi-liquid fund which will be anchored in private credit secondaries providing international investors with access to transactions completed by Pantheon's global private credit platform through a single investment. PGCS will have a quarterly liquidity mechanism and will soon be available in 20+ countries across EMEA, Latin America, APAC, and Australia.

PGCS aims to offer investors attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns by building a diversified portfolio of seasoned, funded, and performing private credit, primarily acquired via LP interests and GP liquidity solutions. The Fund will invest in direct lending strategies and opportunistic credit strategies, aiming to deliver a compelling combination of yield and compounding. Leveraging over three decades of expertise in evergreen product structuring, Pantheon is focused on meeting the complex needs of private wealth investors seeking diversified portfolios and access to exclusive market segments.

Pantheon's diverse global private wealth platform

The fund launch builds on the momentum and success of Pantheon's $10.6bn2 global private wealth platform, which has a 38-year track record of providing individual investors access to private markets investing. Pantheon is differentiated within the industry by the breadth of its evergreen fund solutions, which offer investors access to key asset classes through a range of US, UK and International evergreen fund solutions3. This includes the AMG Pantheon Fund (P-PEXX), one of the largest and most established registered private equity funds in the US with approximately $4.7bn4 in assets under management, and the newly-launched private credit secondaries-focused evergreen fund, the AMG Pantheon Credit Solutions Fund (P-SECC). Along with the two established US vehicles, and Pantheon's broader International Private Wealth platform which includes the Pantheon Global Private Equity (PGPE) Fund Pantheon also manages two UK-listed investment trusts, Pantheon International Plc (PIP) and Pantheon Infrastructure Plc (PINT).

Pantheon's expertise in private credit secondaries strategies

Pantheon has been at the forefront of private credit secondaries since launching the market's first dedicated fund in 2018. Since that time, the firm has committed approximately $7.9 billion5 to private credit secondaries transactions and has raised over $10.1 billion6 from a range of institutional and private wealth investors7. Most recently, Pantheon's third senior credit secondaries program (PSD III) closed at $5.2bn, consisting of closed-end co-mingled funds, evergreen and rated insurance vehicles, and separately managed accounts.

Currently, Pantheon's investment vehicles provide exposure to more than 90 private credit GPs and approximately 5,400 companies worldwide6. Pantheon's dedicated private credit team has a proven track record of sourcing and managing high-quality secondary investments, providing strong risk management and generating attractive performance8. The firm's comprehensive private credit strategies invest across the entire credit spectrum, providing clients with diversified access to the asset class and a range of investment solutions.

Rakesh (Rick) Jain, Portfolio Manager and Global Head of Private Credit, commented, "We are proud to be a leading provider of private credit secondaries solutions offerings to our clients globally. We bring significant scale in both capital and transaction experience and a strong partnership approach with both LPs and GPs."

Toni Vainio, Portfolio Manager and Head of European Private Credit, commented, "We are pleased to provide an attractive access point for diversified global credit secondaries, a growing and attractive sub-segment of the secondaries market, to investors in the international wealth channel."

Victor Mayer, Head of International Private Wealth said, "Building on PGPE's international success, we're excited to extend Pantheon's specialized semi-liquid expertise into private credit secondaries. Allowing our investors to seek compelling returns and income amid rate fluctuations and persistent inflation providing international clients with access to the fast-growing credit secondaries market at an enticing time of development."

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, and real assets.

We have partnered with more than 650 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $70.8bn in discretionary assets under management (as of September 30, 2024).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore.

2025

