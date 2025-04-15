Applied Materials has unexpectedly thrust itself into the spotlight by acquiring a 9% stake in BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi), becoming the Dutch specialist's largest shareholder. This move represents far more than a mere financial investment, as it positions the US semiconductor equipment giant strategically in the advanced packaging sector. The companies have collaborated since 2020 on hybrid bonding technology, where Besi is considered a world leader. This technique, critical for stacking chips directly on top of each other, is essential for next-generation AI chip architecture and already features in premium products like AMD's X3D processors. Applied Materials, with its market capitalization of approximately $118 billion, has emphasized this is a long-term strategic investment aimed at jointly developing the industry's most powerful hybrid bonding solution.

Financial Maneuvers Strengthen Position

The California-based chip equipment manufacturer has simultaneously bolstered its financial flexibility through several initiatives. The company recently approved a 15% dividend increase, marking eight consecutive years of dividend growth. Additionally, Applied Materials has launched a substantial $10 billion share repurchase program and secured a new $2 billion credit line extending to 2030. These financial moves, coupled with the strategic Besi investment, demonstrate the company's confidence in future growth opportunities as demand for advanced packaging solutions continues to rise in the booming AI market.

