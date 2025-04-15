Essential Energy, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), renewable tech company Sigenergy and electric vehicle distributor AUSEV have jointly announced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology is market ready in Australia. From pv magazine Australia A collaboration of Essential Energy, the CSIRO, Sigenergy Australia, and Austrailan EV company AUSEV have tested and confirmed that V2G technology is market ready in Australia. They jointly made the announcement at Smart Energy 2025 in Sydney. Essential Energy said it has successfully connected AUSEV's EV Ford F-150 Lightning ...

