Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2025

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Directorate Change

Ashtead today announces that Lucinda Riches, who has been a member of the Board since 1 June 2016 and Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 11 September 2018, and Tanya Fratto who has been a member of the Board since 4 July 2016 will be stepping down at the next Annual General Meeting in September 2025, by which time they both will have served on the Board for nine years.

Ashtead has commenced a search for their successors and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Paul Walker, Chair of Ashtead, said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank both Lucinda and Tanya for their contributions, which have been of considerable value to the Group."

