Dienstag, 15.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
PR Newswire
15.04.2025 11:06 Uhr
Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change

Finanznachrichten News

Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

Ashtead_logo

15 April 2025

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Directorate Change

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Ashtead today announces that Lucinda Riches, who has been a member of the Board since 1 June 2016 and Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 11 September 2018, and Tanya Fratto who has been a member of the Board since 4 July 2016 will be stepping down at the next Annual General Meeting in September 2025, by which time they both will have served on the Board for nine years.

Ashtead has commenced a search for their successors and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Paul Walker, Chair of Ashtead, said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank both Lucinda and Tanya for their contributions, which have been of considerable value to the Group."

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

Maitland Sam Cartwright +44 (0) 20 7379 5151


