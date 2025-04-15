Turnitin Releases New Findings and Key Insights from Focused Survey on Impact of AI in Education

Student Concerns About Use of AI in Education (64%) Outpace Academic Administrators and Educators

OAKLAND, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Turnitin , a global leader in upholding academic integrity, released new survey findings on the state of AI in secondary and higher education. Sharing perspectives from students, educators and academic administrators across six countries, the survey highlights a demand for clear guidelines around ethical and responsible use, as well as a disconnect in how AI use is perceived - balancing positivity about its impact with concern regarding the potential for over-reliance, misuse and learning loss.

"The risk of intentional misuse will always exist with generative AI. Transparency throughout the student writing process enables educators to leverage the opportunities that AI technologies present, while upholding the integrity of original student work," said Turnitin chief product officer, Annie Chechitelli. "Navigating a clear path forward means equipping educators with solutions to integrate AI in ways that preserve critical thinking skills, and prepare students for the demands of an AI-driven future."

To encompass diverse perspectives across academia, Turnitin commissioned Vanson Bourne* to survey higher education students, as well as educators and academic administrators in secondary and higher education across Australia/New Zealand, India, Mexico, United Kingdom/Ireland, and the United States.

"The research highlights a pivotal moment in academia," said David Gallichan, Business Strategy & Partnerships Lead at Vanson Bourne. "While there is clear optimism about AI's potential, there is also significant concern-particularly among students-about its misuse and the lack of preparedness."

Key takeaways from Crossroads: Navigating the Intersection of AI and Academia.

64% of students worry about the use of AI within education, outpacing academic administrators and educators. Though educators (50%) and academic administrators (41%) surveyed are also worried about the use of AI in education, students expressed the greatest concern. For educators and students alike, overreliance on AI and potential loss of critical thinking skills were identified as top risks of AI use, while academic administrators listed data privacy and security breaches as one of their top concerns.

95% of academic administrators, educators, and students surveyed believe AI is being misused. Although 78% of all survey participants feel positive about the impacts that AI is having on education, 74% noted that the volume and availability of AI is overwhelming.

Organizations may be expecting a future workforce that is AI-ready, but 67% of surveyed students feel they are shortcutting their learning by using AI. In addition to feeling they are shortcutting learning, 50% of students report not knowing how to get the most benefit from AI in their studies. Still, AI adoption and use remains high, with 70% of surveyed students reported that they use AI at least occasionally for their assignments.

"AI use is not slowing down, so we have to create space for collaboration and transparency that allows everyone in education to embrace new technologies responsibly, recognizing them as the essential tools and competitive skill builders they can become," said Chechitelli. "AI use does not have to be at odds with academic integrity, but we must establish a clear distinction between using AI to enhance student learning, and over-reliance on AI that replaces authentic and original work."

Methodology

Turnitin commissioned Vanson Bourne to survey a total of 3,500 respondents, including academic administrators (500), educators (500) and students (2,500) in August 2024, with interviews in Australia (350)/New Zealand (350), India (700), Mexico (700), U.K. / Ireland (700), and the U.S. (700). The academic administrators and educators were from both secondary (500) and higher education institutions (500), while students were from higher education institutions, studying both full time (2,064) and part time (436). The survey was conducted online using a rigorous multi-level screening process to ensure that only suitable candidates were given the opportunity to participate.

