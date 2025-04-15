MEDÃNA GLOBAL: Medana Enters the Netherlands Market with an AI Platform to Transform Healthcare Across Europe

The Global Company, Based in Lisbon and Backed by Strategic Funding, Begins Its Expansion Into Netherlands with a Collaborative and Innovative Model





LISBON, Portugal, April 15, 2025), the global startup founded by Dr. Tal Patalon, has announced its strategic entry into the Netherlands healthcare market as part of its broader European expansion from Portugal.

The company is aiming to bridge the gap between AI and the lack of real world implementations, and developed a state-of-the-art AI infrastructure seamlessly integrated into existing health organization systems, including hospitals, insurance and pharma companies. Its platform enables advanced multi-omics based algorithm validation & health scoring, transforming existing health organizations data & workflows, into a dynamic, proactive and AI ready environment.

Medana reduces delays in treatment, and empowers both patients and healthcare providers - improving outcomes and optimizing care pathways, identifying the next best step for patients and populations.

"The Netherlands has world-class talent, a strong knowledge infrastructure, and a growing ambition to lead in deep tech and digital innovation. We believe the Dutch ecosystem is ready to scale bold ideas into global solutions - and we want to be one of the leaders in this collective effort to turn vision into action," says Dr. Tal Patalon, Medana's Founder & CEO.

Dr. Patalon, MD, LLB, MBA, an active clinician specialized in family and emergency medicine, recognized by Nature magazine as one of the global changemakers shaping the future of medicine, is also Head of R&D at Maccabi Healthcare Services, and a contributor to Forbes.com on health innovation. Following market entry in Portugal, Medana is initiating its activity with Netherlands healthcare organizations. The company also brings economic value through the creation of skilled jobs, changing and growing the health ecosystem.

With €2M initial investment from Maccabi Foundation, a strategic investor and leading healthcare organization, and its operational hub in Lisbon, Medana positions itself as a key player in Europe's healthtech landscape. Its technology has already attracted interest from investment funds and institutional stakeholders.

The company now invites Netherlands hospitals, insurers, pharma, investors, and public health leaders to join its vision: a smarter, more sustainable, and patient-centered healthcare future - resulting in personalized, proactive, and transformed medicine.

