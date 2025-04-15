Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Mode Mobile, Inc. (the "Company"), a leading innovator in the mobile technology and digital rewards space, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

The earnings call will take place on April 30, 2025, at 12:00pm (ET) and will be hosted by Dan Novaes, CEO of Mode Mobile, and Prakash Ramachandran, Chief Financial Officer. The call will cover the Company's financial performance for 2024, provide insights into key developments, and offer a strategic outlook for 2025.

To participate in the earnings call, interested parties may register for the event by visiting https://webinar.modemobile.com/reserve-your-spot

For those unable to join the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call at invest.modemobile.com. Mode Mobile continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology, empowering users with innovative solutions that transform everyday experiences. In 2024, the Company focused on enhancing its digital rewards program, forging new strategic partnerships, and expanding its user base.

"We are excited to share our financial performance and highlight the milestones we've achieved in 2024," said Dan Novaes. "This past year has been one of significant growth, and we are confident that our ongoing initiatives will position Mode Mobile for continued success in 2025 and beyond."

About Mode Mobile, Inc.

Mode Mobile is a technology company unlocking the world's most accessible income-generating asset: the smartphone, paying users for their attention and engagement. Mode Mobile has over 40 million registered beta users across 170 countries taking advantage of its earning opportunities, generating over $60M in revenue to date. Users have earned and saved $325+ million since inception.

