Yubico AB: Yubico appoints Snejana Koleva as new CFO

Yubico announced today the appointment of Snejana Koleva as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Leadership Team. This appointment marks an important step in Yubico's continued focus on profitable growth and the advancement of its unique hardware-based security solutions.

Snejana Koleva will assume her role as CFO no later than October 13, 2025. She succeeds Camilla Öberg, who previously announced her decision to leave the company, as communicated on February 13, 2025. Camilla and Snejana will work in parallel during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

- I am very pleased to welcome Snejana to Yubico. Her extensive experience in financial leadership, strategic development, and operational excellence in international organizations makes her a strong addition to our team. With Snejana's support, we will strengthen our focus on profitable growth while continuing to develop and deliver market-leading hardware-based security technology, says Mattias Danielsson, CEO of Yubico.

- This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of a company at the forefront of technology. Yubico has a strong vision and a clear mission - to make secure login accessible for everyone. I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing journey and strengthening the financial foundation for future growth, says Snejana Koleva.

Snejana Koleva currently serves as CFO of Transcom. She has previously been the CFO of the Rock Tools division at Sandvik and held senior roles in strategy and business development at Sandvik Mining & Rock Technologies, and has also worked as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company. She holds an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and a degree in economics from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.



Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across more than a thousand consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.



As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

This information is information that Yubico is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-15 09:00 CEST.