Homemove Raises $5 Million to Reimagine the Home Moving Experience

NORWICH, England, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homemove , the innovative proptech brand which allows users to manage their complete home move process from a single, easy to use platform, has today announced the successful completion of a $5 million funding round led by Fuel Ventures with co-investors including the Blandford Family Office , and Oxford Innovation . This investment underscores significant confidence in Homemove's mission to transform the moving experience, enabling people to move home with more confidence and ease through high quality service and an all-in-one tech solution.

Co-founded by James Freestone and Louis O'Connell Bristow, in a highly fragmented industry, Homemove creates a seamless moving experience, by centralising everything in one place. From research to completion, homemove offers holistic oversight, easy management, and real-time updates, significantly cutting down administrative delays and improving customer confidence.

Rapid Growth and Market Validation

In just three years since its inception, Homemove has rapidly scaled from zero to $4 million in revenue, reflecting strong market validation and customer adoption of its innovative services. This latest funding round will enable Homemove to further refine its technology in its five core verticals of estate agents , mortgages , surveys , conveyancing and removals , build national brand recognition, and accelerate a rollout of innovative homemoving products to simplify moving home.

James Freestone, co-founder and CEO of Homemove, said:

"We're incredibly excited by the support from Fuel Ventures and our additional investors. This investment empowers us not only to scale our platform but also to continue to make the home-moving experience simpler, less stressful, and more joyful for our customers. Our goal is to help homeowners move with greater ease and confidence, knowing everything they need is seamlessly managed in one friendly, easy-to-use place. Homemove truly is the home of moving home."

Mark Pearson, Managing Partner of Fuel Ventures, added:

"Homemove is exactly the type of disruptive business we love to support - one that's clearly addressing real-world inefficiencies with robust technology solutions. The company's exceptional growth from zero to $4 million revenue in such a short time highlights its immense potential. Having backed Homemove since their first SEIS round in 2022, we're thrilled to lead this round and excited about Homemove's future."

Fuel Ventures provides entrepreneurs with expertise and insights in business development, marketing, and brand-building through its extensive experience in scaling global companies. Since 2014, Fuel Ventures has invested over £227 million into more than 190 startups, continually backing the next generation of innovative technology solutions.

