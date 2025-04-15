ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: ExpreS2ion signs Letter of Intent with WuXi Vaccines to initiate technology evaluation of ExpreS2ion's proprietary production platform ExpreS2

Hørsholm, Denmark, 15 April 2025 - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB's affiliate ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS ("ExpreS2ion"), today announced that ExpreS2ion and WuXi Vaccines have signed a Letter of Intent to initiate a technology evaluation of ExpreS2ion's proprietary Drosophila S2 expression technology platform ("ExpreS2") for the bioproduction of vaccines and other biologics. WuXi Vaccines is a World-leading CDMO in the vaccines space, offering its development and manufacturing expertise and equipment to customers worldwide. The Letter of Intent is intended to lead to a strategic collaboration agreement within the next 12 months following successful feasibility testing of the ExpreS2 system in a Wuxi Vaccines' client project.

ExpreS2ion and Wuxi Vaccines have signed a Letter of Intent with the purpose of broadening the application of ExpreS2ion's proprietary platform, ExpreS2, to clients and partners Worldwide. The technology evaluation shall commence upon the initiation of a third-party client project at WuXi Vaccines. Upon the successful outcome of a technology evaluation of ExpreS2, ExpreS2ion and WuXi Vaccines will enter into a strategic collaboration discussion, which may lead to an agreement based on licensing, co-development, co-marketing or other forms of strategic collaboration. The strategic collaboration is subject to further discussion and negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between ExpreS2ion and WuXi Vaccines.

Bent Frandsen, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are exploring ways to expand the use of ExpreS2, our recombinant protein production system, to a broader customer base in the vaccines industry. We value our association with WuXi Vaccines, a respected brand in this field, and hope our platform may benefit their clients, supporting ExpreS2ion in promoting our platform."

WuXi Vaccines

WuXi Vaccines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WuXi Biologics, is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that focuses on vaccine and preventive antibody's development and manufacturing. It provides world-class, integrated development and manufacturing platforms to expedite partners' vaccines to the clinical stage and the market, regardless of the vaccine modality (i.e., recombinant protein, viral, viral vectored, VLP, OMV, nucleic acid, conjugated vaccines). With its technical expertise, broad regulatory knowledge, premium quality system, advanced CMC development capabilities, multiple production platforms (cell culture, viral, microbial, polysaccharide and protein conjugation), and extensive GMP manufacturing capacities, WuXi Vaccines provides an end-to-end service - from vaccine development to large-scale commercial production and distribution. The company can enable global clients to deliver critical vaccines anywhere in the world, making it an essential partner in protecting public health. For additional information, please visit www.wuxivaccines.com.

About ExpreS2ion

ExpreS2ion is a biotechnology company that develops innovative vaccines for a healthier world. We want to transform healthcare by developing novel vaccines, that are life-saving and improve quality of life across the world. ExpreS2ion has developed the unique human clinical Phase III-validated technology platform, ExpreS2, for fast and efficient development and production of the active material in vaccines. The platform, under the brand GlycoX-S2, includes functionally modified glycosylation variants for enhanced immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics. Since 2010, ExpreS2ion has produced more than 500 proteins and virus-like particles (VLPs) in collaboration with leading research institutions and companies. ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP based vaccines in association with AdaptVac ApS, of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.com.