In accordance with Section 203.01 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") announces that it has today, Tuesday 15 April 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

The 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available online on the Company's website at www.anglogoldashanti.com and also on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. AngloGold Ashanti's shareholders may request electronic copies of the document and also have the ability to receive, upon request, a hard copy of AngloGold Ashanti's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, from the Company Secretarial Department, by emailing CompanySecretary@anglogoldashanti.com.

Contacts:

Media

Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Yatish Chowthee: +27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@aga.gold

Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com