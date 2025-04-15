In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) reveals that Sweden, Australia, Netherlands, Germany and Denmark are the leading countries for per capita solar and wind generation capacity. Furthermore, it explains that global solar capacity has been doubling every 3 years, and wind every 6 years, whereas fossil and nuclear capacity and generation have been almost static in recent years. The leading countries for per capita solar and wind generation capacity (W/person) are Sweden, Australia, Netherlands, Germany and Denmark, according to the latest IRENA ...

